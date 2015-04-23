* Euro shrugs off soft private sector business data
* New Zealand dollar hammered by hint at lower rates
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, April 23 The dollar fell against most
other major currencies on Thursday, while the euro rose on
waning fears of a Greek default.
The euro, which has been sliding for months on a massive
bond-buying program and anxieties about Greece possibly
defaulting, rose against the dollar on Thursday despite
weaker-than-forecast euro zone private sector business growth.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected to tell
Greece's prime minister in a meeting on Thursday that she wants
to keep Greece in the single currency area and avoid a
catastrophic default, while seeking commitments in technical
talks on measures to make public finances sustainable.
"Maybe there is a glimmer of hope the Greek situation may be
resolved," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "That supports the
euro."
With no significant economic news ahead of next week's
Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, the dollar
index of six currencies that trade against the dollar
moved in a tight range, as it has since early March.
The dollar index was last off 0.35 percent.
The dollar was down against the euro, which was ahead
0.60 percent to $1.0788 after going as high as $1.0804. The
greenback was off 0.1 percent against the yen to 119.79
yen. The British pound was off 0.03 percent against the
dollar at $1.5027 after being as high as $1.5040.
"It is hard to get excited about the dollar uptrend resuming
or the dollar breaking down," Chandler said. "We won't really
get a breakout until we get the next jobs data."
The dollar showed little reaction to U.S. jobless claims and
other economic data portraying a tepid recovery from a soft
growth patch in early 2015.
The New Zealand dollar was the biggest mover on major
currency markets, sinking 1.5 percent after a senior central
banker pointed to the need for lower, not higher, interest
rates. It was last off 1.2 percent to $0.7569.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor John
McDermott sent the kiwi spiralling with a warning that weakening
demand and lower price risks might warrant lower rates.
Weakening global demand for its commodities and a slowdown
in China have undermined the outlook for New Zealand, which was
the first developed economy to raise interest rates since the
2008 financial crisis.
(Additional reporting By Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Ted Botha)