* Swedish crown rises 1 pct vs USD after Riksbank announcement

* Dollar index hits lowest level in 2 months

* Investors await U.S. GDP, Fed outcome

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 29 The Swedish crown soared to a one-month peak against the dollar and hit its highest in nearly two weeks against the euro on Wednesday after Sweden's central bank surprised the market by leaving interest rates unchanged.

While the Riksbank expanded its bond-buying programme and significantly lowered its repo rate guidance, it left the repo rate unchanged. A Reuters poll this week showed 17 of 22 analysts expected the Riksbank to cut rates. Their median forecast was for a 10 basis-point reduction to -0.35 percent.

The dollar slid one percent against the crown to 8.4308 crowns.. The euro fell to around 9.2410 crowns after the decision from 9.36 crowns, before recovering to trade at 9.2780, still down 0.8 percent on the day.

"The decision to leave rates unchanged was a surprise," SEB currency strategist Richard Falkenhall said. "The crown has appreciated and we expect it to maintain its gains into the rest of the day."

The Riksbank had previously slashed rates after two years of flat or falling prices, taking rates negative in February and then cutting them to -0.25 percent in mid-March at an unscheduled meeting due to concern about a strengthening crown.

Meanwhile, the dollar hit a two-month low against a basket of major currencies as investors positioned themselves to account for the risk that the Federal Reserve might adopt a more dovish tone in statements on Wednesday after a two-day meeting.

The dollar index fell to 95.892, its lowest since March 5.

The Fed is widely expected to keep policy unchanged and the focus will be on its economic assessment. The meeting comes at a time when the U.S. economy has hit a soft patch, blamed largely on harsh winter weather, a strong dollar and disruptions at West Coast ports.

"Our expectation is the statement will acknowledge the Q1 data weakness but try and look through it, and that there will be no change to the characterisation of inflation prospects," Standard Chartered's global head of FX research, Callum Henderson, said.

"The acknowledgement of the weak data might be at the margin, dollar negative. But the bar for hawkish surprises is now much lower than it was two or three weeks ago," he said.

Just hours before the Fed releases its statement, the market will get an early read of how the U.S. economy fared in the first quarter. Economists expect the annualised pace of growth to have slowed to 1 percent, from 2.2 percent.

The dollar's weakness helped the euro hit a three-week high of $1.10, up 0.1 percent on the day. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Louise Ireland)