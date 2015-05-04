* Dollar index adds to modest gains
* Aussie sags before RBA policy meeting on Tuesday
* Sterling weak as UK general election approaches
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 4 The dollar added to tenuous gains
on Monday after staging a modest comeback from a two-week
decline on Friday, as data suggested that the U.S. economy might
be stabilising after a recent soft patch.
The dollar had slid around 5 percent against a basket of
major currencies in the second half of April.
Weaker-than-expected data had cast doubt on whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in the coming months.
But the U.S. currency rallied around 0.7 percent on Friday
after numbers showed a jump in consumer sentiment and
stronger-than-expected vehicle sales. On Monday, the dollar
index was 0.2 percent higher at 95.434.
Data on Friday showed speculators had pared back bets on the
dollar, pushing the currency's net long positions to their
lowest in 4 1/2 months.
"It's too early to call for a new trend of dollar strength
at the moment," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "The big correction of extreme dollar
long positions, especially against the euro, has not been
visible yet. The pain of those still betting that this is a
correction has to increase."
The Australian dollar slipped a third of a percent to
$0.7823, amid speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia
will cut interest rates to a record low 2.0 percent at its
policy meeting on Tuesday.
"No (RBA) cut tomorrow can see a retracement to $0.7900 at
least, possibly $0.8000," said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for
Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
The Aussie dollar, which is considered a liquid proxy for
China because of Australia's large trade exposure, also suffered
from a private business survey that showed China's factory
activity dropped at its fastest drop in a year in April.
Sterling slipped 0.1 percent to $1.5135. A closely
fought British parliamentary elections on Thursday looks likely
to result in a "hung parliament". Trade was thinned by a UK bank
holiday.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.1167. It rose to a
two-month high of $1.1290 last week as German bund yields
rallied and data suggested the euro zone was pulling away from
deflation.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Larry King)