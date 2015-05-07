(Recasts, adds new quote)
* Euro tracks bund yields back down on choppy trading day
* Sterling on defensive as UK election begins
* Norwegian crown surges after rates left unchanged
* Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls eyed for dollar direction
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 7 The euro fell from a 10-week peak
against the dollar on Thursday, tracking benchmark German bund
yields lower as they retreated from a 5-1/2-month high on a
choppy day of trading.
As Britons voted in the most uncertain elections in decades,
the euro steadied close to a three-month high against sterling.
Though the pound inched down against the dollar, it stayed in
the range it has traded in for the past two weeks.
The greenback has fallen almost five percent in the last
month on a run of weaker-than-expected data that has
driven investors to push back bets on when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start hiking interest rates, with some now not
expecting rises until next year.
Jobs figures released on Wednesday that showed U.S. private
sector employers hired the fewest workers in over a year in
April compounded that view, raising a red flag for
closely-watched non-farm payrolls numbers due on Friday.
Benefiting from the dollar's weakness, the euro had traded
as high as $1.1392 as the German 10-year bund yield
surged close to 0.8 percent. But as yields came
off those highs, the single currency fell back below $1.13,
trading half a percent lower on the day at $1.1295.
"You've seen a repricing in the European yield curve ... and
this is a reflection of monetary repricing, because investors
thought yields had gone too low, and profit-taking, then on top
of that you've had a pretty poor run of U.S. data," said Peter
Kinsella, FX strategist at Commerzbank in London.
The dollar had also been hurt by a warning on Wednesday from
Fed Chair Janet Yellen about the potential dangers of high
equity valuations, though Kinsella said that warning was the Fed
signalling it was on course to raise rates in September.
Having traded lower in European trade on Thursday, the
dollar recovered some of its losses as U.S. currency dealers
arrived at their desks, trading at 94.357 against a basket of
major currencies, up 0.3 percent on the day but still not far
from a ten-week low of 93.882 hit on Wednesday.
Sterling slipped to 74.71 pence against the euro
, its weakest since February 6. Britain's ruling
Conservatives and opposition Labour have been neck-and-neck in
opinion polls before Thursday's vote, indicating neither will
win an outright majority in parliament.
"The next 48 hours are going to be quite important, both in
terms of the election and the payroll number tomorrow," said
Phyllis Papadavid, senior FX strategist at BNP Paribas in
London.
The Norwegian crown rose to its strongest this year against
the dollar after Norway's central bank left interest rates
unchanged, trading at 7.3545 crowns.
The Swiss franc, meanwhile, hit a two-week high against the
euro on Thursday after data showed Switzerland's foreign
exchange reserves fell in April, suggesting it may have held off
on buying significant amounts of euros to weaken the Swiss franc
.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Hideyuki Sano
in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)