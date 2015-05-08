* 223,000 U.S. jobs added in April, March revised down
* Fed rate hike timing unclear after U.S. jobs data
* Sterling holds gains against dollar after UK elections
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 8 The U.S. dollar was mostly
little changed against a basket of major currencies on Friday as
a mixed U.S. jobs report stoked uncertainty over the health of
the U.S. economy and the timing of the Federal Reserve's first
interest rate hike.
U.S. Labor Department data showed nonfarm payrolls increased
223,000 last month, while the unemployment rate dropped to a
near seven-year low of 5.4 percent. March payrolls, however,
were revised to show only 85,000 jobs created, the smallest
since June 2012.
While the dollar initially rallied against major currencies
after the data, with the euro slipping below $1.12 to a session
low of $1.11790, it gave back those gains as traders digested
the mixed data.
"I definitely think there's a degree of uncertainty as to
what this report actually means," said Mike Meyer, vice
president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis.
He said the downward revision for March payrolls, in
addition to ADP data released May 6 showing a downward revision
to private payrolls growth for the same month, were "casting a
shadow on this report."
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report has been closely watched
for hints on how soon the Fed might be prepared to raise
interest rates from rock-bottom levels. A rate hike will likely
boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United
States.
"The market is still somewhat long dollars," said Sebastien
Galy, senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe Generale in New
York. "The impact is to be somewhat negative for the dollar," he
said of the jobs data.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last mostly flat
at 94.671. The euro was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar
at $1.12300. The dollar was last flat against the
Japanese yen at 119.755 yen, and up 0.3 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.92420 franc.
The sterling was last up 1.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.5417, not far from a more than 10-week high against the
greenback of $1.5522 after Prime Minister David Cameron
won an election victory in Britain.
