(Corrects growth forecast in second para to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent)

* BoE chief says sterling strength to affect policy

* Recent moves in yield differentials help euro

* U.S. retail sales data in focus

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 13 Sterling retreated from a five-month high on Wednesday after the governor of the Bank of England said recent currency strength would affect monetary policy and the central bank lowered its growth forecasts for Britain in a quarterly report.

The BoE expects growth this year to come in at 2.5 percent, it said in its quarterly Inflation Report, down from a 2.9 percent projection in February and closer to what most other economic forecasters expect.

Speaking to reporters after the report was released, BoE chief Mark Carney said it was right to consider the strength of the pound when projecting the path of future interest rates. Investors are expecting the BoE to lift rates sometime in the middle of 2016 and a stronger currency could keep inflation in check and push back rate hike expectations.

The pound fell to a low of $1.5635, down 0.1 percent on the day, and moving away from a five-month high of $1.5749 struck earlier.

"The Inflation Report was more dovish than the markets were expecting, prompting heavy selling in the pound," currency trading firm Oanda's senior analyst, Craig Erlam, said.

"The central bank did highlight the stronger pound as a headwind and stressed that it is relevant in its policy horizon which again weighed on the pound during the press conference."

The euro, meanwhile, held on to gains, drawing support from a narrowing yield gap between Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, but slipped from earlier highs after euro zone growth data fell short of expectations.

Gross domestic product in the 19 euro zone countries rose 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period for a 1.0 percent year-on-year rise.

That was below forecasts for a 0.5 percent quarterly expansion and a 1.1 percent annual gain. Earlier, German growth data had disappointed and offset any positive impact from better-than-expected French figures.

With German sovereign yields rising at a faster pace than U.S. ones in recent days, the gap between 10-year Bunds and U.S. Treasuries narrowed to about 157 basis points, from about 180 basis points about a month ago. That, in turn, was underpinning the euro.

The euro nosed up 0.1 percent to $1.1225 and also outpaced the British pound, trading up 0.2 percent at 71.68 pence.

"While German (growth) numbers were disappointing, the Bund/Treasury spread continues to be the driver for the euro/dollar cross in the near term," CIBC World Markets' head of currency strategy, Jeremy Stretch, said.

"A lot depends on U.S. retail sales data later in the day, and while U.S. yields have come off their highs, a good number should help."

U.S. retail sales are expected to have risen a mere 0.2 percent in April, slowing from 0.9 percent in March, though sales ex-autos should be stronger. (Editing by Louise Ireland)