* BoE chief says sterling strength to affect policy
* Recent moves in yield differentials help euro
* U.S. retail sales data in focus
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 13 Sterling retreated from a
five-month high on Wednesday after the governor of the Bank of
England said recent currency strength would affect monetary
policy and the central bank lowered its growth forecasts for
Britain in a quarterly report.
The BoE expects growth this year to come in at 2.5 percent,
it said in its quarterly Inflation Report, down from a 2.9
percent projection in February and closer to what most other
economic forecasters expect.
Speaking to reporters after the report was released, BoE
chief Mark Carney said it was right to consider the strength of
the pound when projecting the path of future interest rates.
Investors are expecting the BoE to lift rates sometime in the
middle of 2016 and a stronger currency could keep inflation in
check and push back rate hike expectations.
The pound fell to a low of $1.5635, down 0.1
percent on the day, and moving away from a five-month high of
$1.5749 struck earlier.
"The Inflation Report was more dovish than the markets were
expecting, prompting heavy selling in the pound," currency
trading firm Oanda's senior analyst, Craig Erlam, said.
"The central bank did highlight the stronger pound as a
headwind and stressed that it is relevant in its policy horizon
which again weighed on the pound during the press conference."
The euro, meanwhile, held on to gains, drawing support from
a narrowing yield gap between Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, but
slipped from earlier highs after euro zone growth data fell
short of expectations.
Gross domestic product in the 19 euro zone countries rose
0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period for a
1.0 percent year-on-year rise.
That was below forecasts for a 0.5 percent quarterly
expansion and a 1.1 percent annual gain. Earlier, German growth
data had disappointed and offset any positive impact from
better-than-expected French figures.
With German sovereign yields rising at a faster pace than
U.S. ones in recent days, the gap between 10-year Bunds
and U.S. Treasuries narrowed to about
157 basis points, from about 180 basis points about a month ago.
That, in turn, was underpinning the euro.
The euro nosed up 0.1 percent to $1.1225 and also
outpaced the British pound, trading up 0.2 percent
at 71.68 pence.
"While German (growth) numbers were disappointing, the
Bund/Treasury spread continues to be the driver for the
euro/dollar cross in the near term," CIBC World Markets' head of
currency strategy, Jeremy Stretch, said.
"A lot depends on U.S. retail sales data later in the day,
and while U.S. yields have come off their highs, a good number
should help."
U.S. retail sales are expected to have risen a mere 0.2
percent in April, slowing from 0.9 percent in March, though
sales ex-autos should be stronger.
