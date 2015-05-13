* U.S. retail sales unchanging in April
* Dollar index hits over three-month low
* Euro hits over $1.13 against dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 13 The U.S. dollar hit a more than
three-month low against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for
April supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would wait
until later to hike rates.
U.S. retail sales were unchanged in April as households cut
back on purchases of automobiles and other big-ticket items. The
data suggested the economy was struggling to make a strong
rebound after barely growing in the first quarter, when harsh
winter weather and low energy prices weighed on the U.S.
economy.
In addition to the retail sales data, other information
released Wednesday showed the 10th straight month of declining
import prices in April.
"So much for the cold-weather snapback," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
"The Fed can afford to be very patient."
Traders are watching U.S. economic data closely for signs of
when the Fed will hike interest rates from rock-bottom levels, a
move which is expected to boost the dollar by driving investment
flows into the United States.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, hit a more than three-month low
of 93.667. The move was less dramatic against individual
currencies, with the dollar falling to nearly one-week lows
against the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
While the euro rose above 1 percent against the dollar to a
session high of $1.13505, it failed to break past last
Thursday's more than two-month peak of $1.1392.
The euro held within the past week's ranges in part because
of greater stability in bond yields, said Shahab Jalinoos,
global head of FX strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.
German 10-year Bund yields were last down on the
day at 0.66 percent after hitting their highest level of the
year at 0.80 percent last week, while 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields were also lower on the day at 2.23 percent
after hitting six-month highs of 2.37 percent on Tuesday.
"I'm looking for more muted ranges, more sideways trading in
FX," Jalinoos said.
The euro was last up 1.08 percent against the dollar at
$1.13350. The dollar was last down 1.03 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.92000 franc and was down
0.49 percent against the yen at 119.280 yen.
The dollar index was last down 0.8 percent at 93.774.
