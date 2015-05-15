* Euro eases below $1.1400 as German yields dip
* ECB's Draghi reaffirms commitment to QE
* Upcoming data awaited for clues on U.S. outlook
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 15 The euro fell below $1.14 on
Friday as a recent spike in German Bund yields stalled, but the
single currency was still on track for its fifth straight week
of gains.
Traders said speculators have been trimming short positions
in the euro this week and the trend was likely to offer the
currency support at lower levels. On the other hand, the dollar
index held steady near four-month lows as worries about
the pace of recovery in the United States cast doubts over when
the Federal Reserve would start raising interest rates.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.1385 in London trade,
off a three-month high of $1.1445, but still 9 percent higher
than its 12-year low of $1.0457 struck on March 16. That low was
hit around the time the European Central Bank embarked on its
one-trillion euro bond-buying programme and to which President
Mario Draghi reiterated his commitment.
"Draghi reaffirmed his commitment to QE yesterday and we
think the corrective course for the euro has run its course,"
said Manuel Oliveri FX strategist at Credit Agricole. "There
isn't much of an upside left."
Part of the reason for the euro's rebound has been a steady
stream of improved euro zone data and a rise in inflation
expectations. In contrast, growth in the first quarter in the
United States has disappointed dollar bulls. Retail sales in
April came in softer and left investors wondering if the Fed
would lift rates later this year.
More importantly, the recent global bond market rout saw the
euro draw support from a narrowing yield gap between Bunds and
U.S. Treasuries. With German yields rising at a faster pace, the
gap between 10-year Bunds and Treasuries
has shrunk to 154 basis points, from around 180 basis points
about a month ago, making the euro more attractive to investors.
German Bund yields have stopped climbing -- they were lower
on Friday -- but the gap still remained around 154 basis points
on Friday.
Traders said upcoming U.S. data will be the main driver to
the dollar. U.S. data due later on Friday include industrial
production for April and the University of Michigan's
preliminary May reading on consumer sentiment.
"Worries about the U.S. economic outlook have been a major
factor behind the dollar's recent pullback," said Tohru Sasaki,
head of Japan rates and FX research at JPMorgan Chase Bank in
Tokyo. "Upcoming U.S. economic data is next big thing to watch
out for," he said. "It could push the dollar even lower."
(additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Dominic Evans)