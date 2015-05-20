* Euro falls to three-week low of $1.1062

LONDON, May 20 The dollar scaled a three-week high against the euro and a two-month peak against the yen on Wednesday, ending its weakest run against the single currency in four years with an almost four-cent advance this week.

Some analysts pointed to headlines over Greece as weakening the euro, while others said there is a broad feeling the dollar is moving back onto the offensive again after a month-long pullback from its rally over the last year.

The euro, hammered on Tuesday by signs the European Central Bank is prepared to do more to drive bond yields and the currency lower, sank as low as $1.1062 in early European deals, down from a high of $1.1468 hit last Friday.

"Things have shifted in the last few days and I would be short euros even from here," said a senior currency dealer with one international bank in London.

"The ECB clearly does not want the euro to go to $1.15 and the dynamic is moving back onto the dollar."

The yen fell by around a quarter of a percent weaker to 121.02 yen per dollar and sterling by another 0.2 percent to

A raft of major banks have forecast the dollar to push past parity with the euro over the next year and had cast the past month's weakness as a correction after the greenback topped out at almost $1.04 per euro in March.

Most have said it would take another round of clearly stronger U.S. data to put the currency back on the front foot.

Housing starts data on Tuesday gave the dollar a boost, but there were mixed views about the likely message from the Federal Reserve in minutes from its latest meeting due to be published later on Wednesday. Any encouragement for the view the bank would wait until next year with rises in interest rates might halt the dollar's progress.

"The baseline is for the minutes to be a non-event, but we see slightly greater risk they prove surprisingly hawkish as opposed to dovish," Citi analysts said in a morning note to clients.

Some pointed to the Greek government's parliamentary speaker warning that it will not make a repayment to the International Monetary Fund on June 5 if there is no deal with its creditors by then.

Of as much importance may be a discussion at the ECB on Wednesday of whether to trim the life-support it is providing cash-strapped Greek banks. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)