* Euro falls to three-week low of $1.1062
* Dollar/yen hits highest since March 20
* Sterling helped by BoE minutes
* Eyes on Fed, ECB meeting on Greece
* Fed minutes looked to after stronger U.S. housing numbers
(Updates prices, adds more comment)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 20 The dollar touched a three-week
high against the euro before halting on Wednesday, a third day
of gains adding to a growing sense the U.S. currency may be
ready for another run higher after its weakest period in four
years.
Another push below $1.10 per euro in the short term should
depend largely on upcoming economic data, and Federal Reserve
minutes later on Wednesday will provide more fodder for the
argument over whether the U.S. central bank can raise interest
rates this year.
The dollar topped out at a three-week high of $1.1062 in
early European deals and was trading at $1.1117 by mid-morning,
still up a third of a percent on the day.
Sterling resisted the charge, gaining 0.3 percent to $1.5558
on the back of some new signs of unease over ultra-low rates and
the housing market from the Bank of England.
"Things have shifted in the last few days and I would be
short euros even from here," said a senior currency dealer with
one international bank in London.
"The ECB clearly does not want the euro to go to $1.15 and
the dynamic is moving back onto the dollar."
Some analysts pointed to headlines over Greece as weakening
the euro, but most said the biggest element was the sense that
the past month's 8 percent pullback has cleaned out many
long-term bets on the dollar, leaving room for new action.
"Positions are a lot cleaner and that may well have opened
the way to another push higher," said Josh O'Byrne, a strategist
with Citi in London.
"If this is the beginning of a dollar resurgence, then the
Canadian dollar, Norwegian crown and rouble are interesting bets
on the downside."
The yen fell by around a quarter of a percent weaker to
120.95 yen per dollar. The dollar was half a percent
higher against the Norwegian crown and more than 1
percent higher against the rouble.
A raft of major banks have forecast the dollar to push past
parity with the euro over the next year and had cast the past
month's weakness as a correction after the greenback topped out
at almost $1.04 per euro in March.
Any encouragement from the Fed minutes for the view the bank
could still tighten this year might give the dollar another
push. A discussion at the European Central Bank on Wednesday of
whether to trim the life-support it is providing cash-strapped
Greek banks also holds risks for the euro.
"Our economists think today's minutes will ... be consistent
with their view that the Fed seems poised to begin tightening in
September," said Adam Cole, Head of G10 FX Strategy at RBC in
London.
"Despite the small back-up in US yields this week, markets
still only discount the first Fed hike around January 2016, so
such a message should add to dollar gains."
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Hugh Lawson
and Toby Chopra)