* French PMI bolsters euro in European trade
* Sterling up 1 pct vs dollar after retail sales beat
* Fed minutes confirm June rate hike very unlikely
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 21 The euro rose against the dollar
on Thursday for the first time this week, helped by nascent
signs of a recovery in euro zone activity and a rise in German
Bund yields which narrowed the spread over U.S. Treasuries.
Data on Thursday showed the composite flash PMI for the euro
zone fell to 53.4 from 53.9, missing the 53.8 forecast in a
Reuters poll. Despite the drop, data compiler Markit said, the
euro zone is on track to grow at 0.4 percent in the current
quarter.
The euro touched a high of $1.1182, up 0.7 percent on
the day and off a three-week low of $1.1062 struck on Wednesday.
It had started to rise in early London trade after the French
PMI survey beat expectations.
It extended those gains amid a rise in German 10-year Bund
yields, which jumped 6 basis points to a day's high
of 0.68 percent. That saw the spread between German bund yields
and Treasuries narrow to around 158 basis points.
"The narrowing of yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries is
having an impact on euro/dollar," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Having said that, I
would still prefer to sell the euro above $1.12."
Part of the reason for gains in the euro remaining limited
is a very accommodative monetary policy stance by the European
Central Bank. Earlier this week, board member Benoit Coeure said
the central bank looked to accelerate the pace of money printing
to buy government bonds over the next two months.
The prospect of more euros flooding onto the market saw the
common currency move lower across the board earlier this week.
"In the first-quarter, data from the euro area was positive,
but in April and May it's showing signs of a slowdown. All in
all, it's too early for any tapering in the quantitative easing
programme by the ECB," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Nomura. "We think the euro will gradually decline."
The euro's gains saw the dollar step back from a two-week
peak against a basket of major currencies with the minutes from
the Federal Reserve's latest meeting offering no major surprises
for investors. It did little to change expectations that the Fed
will probably wait until late this year before raising interest
rates.
The minutes showed policymakers believed it would be
premature to raise rates in June, in line with a view widely
held in the market after a dismal start to the year.
The dollar index stood at 95.082, having risen as
high as 95.837 on Wednesday. Against the yen, the greenback fell
0.3 percent to 121 yen, having hit a two-month peak of 121.49 on
Wednesday.
Another big mover in the European session was sterling. It
rose 1 percent against the dollar to $1.57 after UK
retail sales beat expectations.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)