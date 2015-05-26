* Dollar index hits 1-mth high, dollar/yen scales 2-mth peak

* Euro stuck below $1.1000, Greek concerns persist

* U.S. data including durable goods next test for dollar bulls (Recasts after start of European trade)

By Patrick Graham

WARSAW, May 26 The dollar rose 1 percent against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, extending gains since a round of improved inflation data last Friday and driving the euro below $1.09 for the first time in a month.

Against the yen, it broke through longer-term resistance to hit an eight-year high of 122.76 yen and a number of analysts were optimistic of a push back towards 12-year highs below $1.05 per euro hit in March.

In the first proper trade in London since a long holiday weekend, some pointed to growing nerves over Greece, as well as a fall back in German government bond yields that has made the dollar relatively more attractive compared to the euro.

But whether the U.S. currency is ready for an attack on parity with the euro in the weeks ahead is likely chiefly to depend on U.S. economic data improving after a disappointing first quarter.

"I think this has turned around and the dollar is back on a bullish trend," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy with Morgan Stanley in London.

"The adjustment has now been completed and the dollar can now react to any positive news. Dollar yen breaking through the top of the range is an important event."

The dollar index last traded at 96.956 after reaching a one-month high of 97.109. It stood at $1.0906 per euro, just off a high of $1.0885 and up 0.6 percent on the day.

Doubts over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve can raise interest rates this year have been at the heart of a rough few weeks for the dollar and Fed Chair Janet Yellen steadied the ship on Friday by reinforcing the U.S. central bank's tightening bias.

But the first indications of economic growth in April have also been mildly disappointing, even as underlying inflation showed some signs of life. Durable goods data as well as a flash PMI sentiment indicator are due later on Tuesday and not everyone was so optimistic as to what they would show.

"With data feeding into Q2 GDP showing some signs of weakness, the risk may be on the downside for USD on a disappointment which would validate market concerns on slowing," Citi strategist Josh O'Byrne said in a morning note.

Against the yen, the dollar touched a two-month high of 121.79, edging closer to an eight-year peak above 122.04.

"It's a dollar-driven market right now, rather than a yen-focused one. Yellen made it clear that the Fed will hike rates and under such conditions the question for participants is what currency to sell," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street in Tokyo.

"It appears that shorting the yen has gathered momentum once the dollar rose above 121 yen." (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by Andrew Heavens)