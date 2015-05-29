* Investors likely to look past U.S. revised GDP data
* Greek uncertainty to weigh on euro
* New Zealand dollar hits lowest since Sept. 2010
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 29 The dollar index rose on Friday,
resuming its recent streak of monthly gains after a break in
April, with investors likely to look past soft first-quarter
U.S. growth numbers after recent activity data pointed to a more
sustained recovery.
That along with higher core inflation have kept alive
expectations that the Federal Reserve would lift interest rates
later this year.
Later in the day, revised gross domestic product data is
expected to underscore the U.S. economy stalled in the first
quarter of the year.
But data on Thursday, particularly upbeat home sales,
reinforced the view the economy was recovering from
weather-related problems in the first quarter and the Fed was
still in track to raise rates, boosting the dollar.
Traders said the Chicago Purchasing managers' index for May
and the final University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May
could print above consensus and boost the dollar.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 97.132, with
the greenback gaining against the euro, the British pound
and holding its ground against the yen. The
index was up 2.5 percent, having shed 3.8 percent in April.
"Unless the growth data is revised to a show a contraction
of 1 percent, the market will not be too surprised," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Any
dip in the dollar will be a good entry level to go long, given
we are still expecting some good payrolls numbers next week."
Stretch expected the dollar to rise towards 125 yen in
coming days, although a flurry of comments from Japanese
policymakers made investors cautious.
Traders cited a warning from Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso as a factor behind the dollar's move away from Thursday's
high of 124.46 yen. That was a 12-1/2 year peak for the
dollar and was last trading at 123.90, flat on the day.
"The current yen weakening in the past few days has been
rough. I will closely monitor market moves," Aso told reporters
on the sidelines of a gathering of finance ministers and central
bank chiefs of G7 countries in Dresden, Germany.
But Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday
the pace of yen declines could not necessarily be described as
excessive.
Meanwhile, the euro edged down to $1.0940, with
investors on the sidelines amid worries about Greece. At the
Dresden meeting, the head of the International Monetary Fund
warned Greece could fall out of the euro zone as it struggled to
sort out its debt problems.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar fell to $0.7118,
its lowest since Sept 2010 after a survey showed business
confidence tumbling and adding to speculation of a rate cut as
early as June.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite;