* U.S. ISM manufacturing, construction spending data beat
expectations
* Greece misses self-imposed deadline for reaching agreement
* Dollar/yen hovers just below highest peak since 2002
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 1 The U.S. dollar advanced
against major currencies on Monday after stronger-than-expected
data on U.S. manufacturing activity and construction spending,
while mounting worries of a Greek default contributed to the
euro's weakness.
Reports on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked
up in May and construction spending surged in April to a nearly
6-1/2-year high. The data bolstered optimism about the health of
the U.S. economy and raised confidence that the Federal Reserve
will hike interest rates this year.
"It's a sigh of relief both to the point that the U.S.
economy is clearly picking up growth and that the stronger
dollar doesn't seem to be having much of a negative impact on
manufacturing," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York.
"It strengthens the case for a September (rate) hike," he
said. The Fed's first rate increase in nearly a decade is
expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into
the United States.
Worries about Greece weighed on the euro after the country
missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement
with its lenders to unlock aid. The nation faces a payment to
the International Monetary Fund on Friday and the expiration of
its bailout program on June 30.
"Greece worries are there," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist at Westpac in New York. "A country could
potentially miss a payment to the IMF, which would be the first
time it has happened in its 70-year history."
The euro last traded down 0.8 percent against the greenback
at $1.09050, retreating from Friday's one-week high of $1.1006
. The dollar hit a session high against the Japanese
yen of 124.430 yen, just shy of a recent roughly 12-1/2-year
high of 124.460 reached on May 28.
The U.S. data strengthened the case for tighter Fed policy,
thereby underscoring the divergence between the U.S. central
bank and the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy, BK's
Schlossberg said.
Schlossberg said the dollar would probably shoot higher
against the yen if it crosses the 125 yen mark, since traders
who had bet against the U.S. currency against its Japanese
counterpart would have to repurchase the greenback to cover
their bets.
The dollar was last up 0.12 percent against the yen at
124.320 yen and up 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.94415 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)