* RBA provides no easing bias, lifts battered Aussie

* Dollar pops above 125 yen for first time since late 2002

* Euro treads water as Greek talks continue (Updates after start of European trade, adds more quotes)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, June 2 The Australian dollar surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday after the country's central bank shied away from pointing to more cuts in interest rates.

In Asian trading, the U.S. dollar rose above 125 yen for the first time since late 2002 before retreating. It was stuck in its recent range at $1.0980 per euro in the absence of clear movement in Greek debt talks.

China's slowdown and the absence of clear drivers of growth for the Australian economy in the aftermath of a mining boom have driven the Aussie to its lowest in six years.

Australia's Reserve Bank said again on Tuesday it wanted the currency to weaken further. Investors still expect it to cut rates again in that cause, but the lack of a clear signal in the bank's statement was enough to spark buying of the Aussie.

"The market is currently pricing in one more rate cut this year, but the neutral stance suggests there is the possibility of no more cuts, which explains the bounce in Aussie," said Marshall Gittler, Head of Global FX Strategy at retail broker IronFX.

In early trade in Europe, the Aussie was up 1.3 percent on the day at $0.7702.

The story of the past week has been a series of new highs for the dollar against the yen, and the U.S. currency traded above 125.00 yen for the first time since late 2002 in Asian time before easing back to 124.64 yen.

"The rise by the dollar against the yen has been steep but sentiment favours testing new highs rather than consolidating," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.

Muted comments by Japanese officials on the yen's weakness did little to dent the dollar's momentum.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters it was important for currency rates to reflect economic fundamentals, but made no attempt to talk up the yen. Finance Minister Taro Aso said only that he will watch forex moves carefully.

Momentum turned bullish for the dollar after it cracked a double-top resistance around 122.00 yen last week, and it has not looked back since.

The next chart hurdle is seen around 125.65-125.73, an area that capped the dollar back in the final months of 2002. By 0733 GMT the dollar had retreated 0.2 percent on the day to 124.54 yen.

"There were option barriers at 125 yen, which some players tried taking out yesterday ... They succeeded today," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; editing by John Stonestreet)