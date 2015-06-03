* Dollar speculators squeezed out of crowded positions
* Euro rallies as Bund yields rise, Greek creditors make
offer
* European Central Bank meets; U.S. payrolls ahead
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 3 The euro took a breather on
Wednesday a day after tracking soaring Bund yields to post its
second biggest daily gain since Oct. 2011, with markets turning
cautious before a policy update from the European Central Bank.
With the ECB committed to turning inflation back towards 2
percent, some traders expect the bank's head Mario Draghi to use
Wednesday's news conference as an opportunity to push back
against the euro's strength and any talk that its asset purchase
could be curtailed.
The ECB is widely expected to reiterate its commitment to
the one-trillion euro bond buying programme it launched in
March, though it could sound upbeat about growth and inflation
prospects.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.1135, having
climbed around 2.1 percent to $1.1195 on Tuesday as the spread
between 10-year U.S. Treasury and Bund yields
narrowed to 155 basis points. German 10-year yields
rose to 0.74 percent on Wednesday, having posted their biggest
jump in about three years a day earlier.
"It is all about Bund/Treasury spreads narrowing ... which
is driving the euro," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"...There is also the optimism about a Greek (debt) deal.
But with the ECB coming up, there is an added risk to the euro's
rally. As long as it stays below $1.1220, I would be cautious
about chasing the euro."
The initial catalyst for the euro's rally was data that
showed a surprisingly large increase in inflation in the
currency bloc, which suggested the ECB's stimulus campaign was
gaining traction.
The euro got another leg up when the ECB, the European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund agreed on terms
of a cash-for-reform deal to be put to Greece. Markets have
taken this as an encouraging step, though it is not clear if
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government will accept the plan.
Traders said the speed and size of the euro rally argued for
consolidation in the near term, while the technical background
looked better after a break of the 20-day moving average at
$1.1132. The next major chart target was $1.1210/20 and a breach
there could trigger a move to the $1.1325/40 zone.
"Investors got nervous as volatility is back in the European
bond markets again," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist
at SMBC Friend Securities.
"Many players, including hedge funds, are still struggling
to recover from sudden and dramatic losses on euro zone debt
suffered since the end of April."
Dominating a flurry of U.S. data due this week is Friday's
payrolls report, and any signs of strength could revive dollar
bulls. The dollar's measure against its currency basket was
higher on the day at 96.027, having fallen to a two-week
low earlier in the day.
(additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in TOKYO; editing by John
Stonestreet)