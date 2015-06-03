* ECB's Draghi sees no reason to adjust monetary policy
* Rising Bund yields help euro rise over 1 pct against
dollar
* Weak U.S. services data weighs on dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 3 The U.S. dollar hit its lowest
against the euro in over two weeks on Wednesday after the
European Central Bank kept monetary policy steady despite recent
market volatility and Bund yields extended their rise.
The ECB sees no reason to adjust its monetary policy stance
in response to a recent rise in bond yields in Europe, ECB
President Mario Draghi told a news conference after the bank
held interest rates as expected.
"The ECB's not currently considering trying to increase
monetary policy stimulus. They're not worried about volatility,"
said Brian Daingerfield, currency strategist at the Royal Bank
of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.
The ECB's 1-trillion euro stimulus program typically has a
weakening effect on the euro. The euro has notched gains in the
past two sessions, however, by tracking a rise in Bund yields.
Benchmark 10-year Bund yields hit 0.89 percent Wednesday, their
highest since October 2014.
Analysts said the initial rise in Bund yields came after
data on Tuesday showed a rise in euro-zone inflation in May. The
rise in Bund yields has triggered greater demand for European
assets, thus fuelling the euro's gains, said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The euro was last up 0.9 percent against the dollar at
$1.12500, hovering near a more than two-week high of
$1.12725, after posting its second biggest daily gain since
October 2011 on Tuesday.
Comments from Federal Reserve board member Lael Brainard
that the U.S. economy's recent poor performance might be more
than transitory also weighed on the dollar on Tuesday.
The dollar rose slightly against the yen at 124.220 yen
, and rose against the Swiss franc at 0.93485 franc
after mixed U.S. economic data. The dollar index
, which measures the greenback against a basket of major
currencies, was on track for a second straight losing session.
Data showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April, while
companies picked up their hiring in May. ISM data showing the
pace of growth in the U.S. services sector slowed in May weighed
on the dollar, however.
"It may kind of fan some fears that the Spring recovery is
not materializing," said Commonwealth's Esiner. "That could
ultimately postpone any move by the Fed," he said, referring to
a Federal Reserve rate hike, which is expected to boost the
dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.
The dollar index was last down 0.42 percent at 95.421
.
