(Updates prices, adds Norwegian crown moves)
* Dollar inches higher, eyes on job numbers later
* Euro flat after 5 percent gain in eight days
* Norwegian crown sinks on manufacturing numbers
* Dollar index still on track for weekly loss over 1 pct
* Economists expect U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 5 A yo-yo week for the euro settled
on Friday, most major currencies treading water ahead of a
monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report looked to for a clear sign
of whether the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates this
year.
The biggest mover by far in morning trade was the Norwegian
crown, down 1.2 percent against the euro after manufacturing
output in the oil-focused economy fell almost 3 percent on the
month, far more than expected.
At highs touched on Thursday, a sharp rise in German bond
yields had driven the euro more than five percent stronger
against the dollar in just over a week, but it has since
retreated by more than a cent.
The bond market continues to be at the centre of the action,
with traders and investors discussing whether there are now
clear signs that the European economy is past the worst,
justifying rises in yields.
Spanish industrial production and a rise in the growth
forecasts of Germany's Bundesbank on Friday supported that view
and both German 10-year yields and the euro
ticked higher in early trade in Europe.
By 1112 GMT, the single currency stood at $1.1228, almost
unchanged on the day.
"The market is really in a state of flux," said one senior
currency trader at an international bank in London.
"Are things finally starting to get better? My feeling is
that they are, that the euro zone has bottomed out and that has
implications for the euro."
The market's view on the U.S. economy is also at a key
juncture. After a poor first quarter, the first rounds of data
on April have also been mixed, supporting speculation the Fed
may yet hold off until 2016 before raising interest rates. Many
banks are still calling it to hike in September.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the report will show
U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May, which would reinforce
the case for a September move. The dollar was up around a
quarter of a percent at 124.81 yen, within sight of a 12-1/2
year high of 125.07.
"If the figure is within expectations, the dollar could
touch 125 again," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co
in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.
"There are commercial orders hoping to buy on dips if
payrolls disappoint, and these people will have to cover at
higher levels if the dip doesn't come."
Greece's ongoing struggle to reach a deal with its lenders
and avert a default continues to hover in the background for the
euro. The country put off a key debt payment to the
International Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras demanded changes to tough terms from creditors
for aid.
An index tracking the dollar against a basket of rival
currencies was still on track for a weekly loss of more than 1
percent but up 0.2 percent on the day at 95.698.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)