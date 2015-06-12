* Euro eases after IMF walks away from Greece talks
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 12 The euro weakened after the IMF
pulled out of debt talks with Greece while the dollar clung to
modest gains on Friday, having advanced after data showed the
U.S. economy was gaining momentum.
Deadlines for Athens to secure a deal to release bailout
funds have come and gone in the past two months, with officials
scraping together the cash to keep government working and stave
off a formal default.
In that time, the euro has held up robustly against the
dollar even as analysts projected that an eventual default and
Greece's gradual departure from the euro zone can only hurt the
single currency in the short run.
It fell 0.2 percent to $1.1240 in early European trade.
"Hard as the market tries to get away from the Greece theme,
it keeps coming back onto the the radar," Morgan Stanley head of
European FX Strategy in London, Ian Stannard, said.
"There has been some tinkering over the past few weeks to
move the deadlines back, but it is going to get harder from now
on. It does seem like we are finally getting to crunch time now,
some decisions have to be made."
Without a deal, Greece is expected to default on a 1.6
billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment to the IMF at the end of
this month. That could trigger capital controls and possibly
push the country out of the euro zone, with unpredictable
consequences for the European economy.
The dollar index last traded at 95.128, recovering
from Wednesday's near one-month low of 94.322.
Dollar bulls took some heart from data on Thursday showing
U.S. retail sales rose sharply in May, adding to recent upbeat
employment data that suggested the economy was warming up after
a chilly start to the year.
If the momentum is sustained, the Federal Reserve might
begin to hike interest rates later in the year, a scenario still
favoured by many economists.
Yet the dollar's reaction was limited at best, partly held
back by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and caution before the
June 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Fed
funds futures also barely reacted to the data.
"With Q2 having been a difficult quarter for many market
participants and the FOMC meeting looming next week, there may
be some reluctance to rebuild long positions in the USD or short
positions in front-end rates," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a
note to clients.
The greenback bought 123.62 yen, well off this week's
trough of 122.46, but also some distance from a 13-year high of
125.86 struck last Friday on robust U.S. non-farm payrolls data.
"The dollar will have a hard time retesting highs before
next week's Fed meeting," IG Securities market analyst, Junichi
Ishikawa, said.
"Amid an absence of immediate fundamental factors - which
the Fed meeting will provide - the pair is trading on technical
factors and likely to be stuck in the 122-125 yen range."
