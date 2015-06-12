* Merkel notes strong euro makes it difficult reforms
* IMF withdrawal from talks raises nerves on Greece again
* Euro falls almost 1 percent before recovering
LONDON, June 12 The euro sank on Friday after
German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a rare comment on exchange
rates by saying a strong euro made it harder for countries like
Spain and Portugal to reap the benefits of economic reform.
Her comment followed a report at the start of the week,
later denied, that President Barack Obama had told his French
counterpart Francois Hollande that he saw the strong dollar as a
problem.
Merkel was speaking in the broader context of a discussion
of low interest rates, which she said were understandable
because they supported European reform efforts by preventing the
euro from rising too much.
The euro, already weakened by concerns over Greece, fell
more than half a cent before recovering some ground to trade 0.7
percent lower at $1.1186.
"It is perhaps a surprise that Merkel chose to comment on
the euro at all," said Geoffrey Yu, senior currency strategist
at UBS in London.
"Perhaps she did not intend to intervene in this way, but it
confirms long-standing suspicions within markets that a weaker
euro remains the preference for not only German industry but
politics."
Germany has benefited massively from the introduction of the
euro, the balancing effect of weaker southern European economies
preventing what economists say would otherwise have been a surge
in the old Deutschmark.
The European Central Bank's move into quantitative easing
this year has weakened the shared currency further against a
broadly stronger dollar, but it has proved more robust since
mid-March.
Analysts say a default and Greece's gradual departure from
the euro zone can only hurt the euro in the short run and the
IMF's withdrawal from Greek debt talks on Thursday was the
latest blow on that front.
"Merkel headlines on the euro have triggered the move
lower," said Josh O'Byrne, a currency strategist at Citi in
London. "I am sceptical these are really in context and doubt
this represents the beginning of more activist official
comments. Nevertheless, with Greek worries still out there,
there's little appetite to have much exposure into the weekend."
CONSEQUENCES
If Greece fails to reach a deal with its creditors it is
expected to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion)
repayment to the IMF at the end of June. That could trigger
capital controls and possibly push it out of the euro zone, with
unpredictable consequences for the European economy.
The dollar index last traded half a percent higher at
95.482, recovering from Wednesday's near one-month low of
94.322. Dollar bulls took some heart from data on Thursday
showing U.S. retail sales rose sharply in May.
If momentum is sustained, the Federal Reserve might begin to
hike rates later in the year, a scenario still favoured by many
economists.
Yet the dollar's reaction was limited, partly due to a fall
in U.S. Treasury yields and caution before the June 16-17
Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
"With Q2 having been a difficult quarter for many market
participants and the FOMC meeting looming next week, there may
be some reluctance to rebuild long positions in the USD or short
positions in front-end rates," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a
note to clients.
The greenback bought 123.62 yen, off this week's
trough of 122.46 but some way from a 13-year high of 125.86
struck last Friday.
