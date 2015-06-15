* Euro softer, implied volatility jumps to 3-1/2 yr high
* Talks between Greece and creditors end in failure
* FOMC meeting another event risk, some focus on large yen
shorts
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 15 The euro fell on Monday, hitting
its lowest in nearly two weeks against the safe-haven Swiss
franc, after efforts to end a deadlock between Greece and its
creditors failed over the weekend.
The talks on Sunday lasted less than an hour, suggesting
significant differences between the sides. Concerns that Greece
could default and leave the euro zone have prompted the first
significant bid for safety in German Bunds in six weeks and
lifted peripheral euro zone bond yield premiums to their highest
in nearly seven months.
Reflecting some of those concerns in the currency
derivatives market, the cost of hedging against sharp swings in
the euro/dollar over the next one to three months jumped.
Reuters data showed that one-month euro/dollar implied
volatility, a gauge of how sharp swings in the
currency are likely to be, rose to a 3-1/2 year high of 14.305
percent. Risk reversals, which measure demand for
options on a currency rising or falling - were showing an
increasing bias for euro weakness.
The euro fell to 1.0422 Swiss francs, its lowest
since June 3, before recovering to trade at 1.0465, flat on the
day. Against the dollar, it fell 0.3 percent to $1.1230,
retreating further from last week's peak of $1.1387.
"The negotiations between Greece and creditors appear to be
in a mess and are a key driver for the euro," said Petr Krpata,
FX strategist at ING. "Implied volatility has risen and while
the Fed is also a key risk factor this week, the euro will
continue to be driven by Greek headlines."
Euro zone finance ministers will tackle the issue when they
meet on Thursday.
The euro's weakness helped the dollar index edge up
0.2 percent to 95.167, pulling away from a near one-month trough
of 94.322 set last week. The greenback was 0.2 percent higher
against the yen at 123.58 yen.
Dollar bulls will be hoping the Federal Reserve will offer a
clear signal on the timing of its first interest rate hike in
nearly a decade after its June 16-17 policy meeting. According
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data, in the week ending
June 9, net long positions on the dollar rose to their largest
in six weeks to $34.70 billion.
"How the speculative positions are handled will depend how
much the market factors in a September rate hike after the Fed
meeting," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in
Tokyo.
"I don't see big dollar longs being added even if the Fed
hints of a September hike, because current positions already
look stretched. But we have to remember that going long on the
dollar is the trend. With euro/dollar plays possibly saturated,
players are turning their attention to dollar/yen," he said.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)