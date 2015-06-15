* Euro weakens, implied volatility jumps to 3-1/2 yr high
* Peripheral bond yields rise, German Bunds advance
* FOMC meeting another event risk
(Adds fresh quote, updates prices)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 15 The euro fell broadly on Monday,
hitting its lowest in nearly two weeks against the Swiss franc,
after efforts to end a deadlock between Greece and its creditors
failed over the weekend.
The talks on Sunday lasted less than an hour, suggesting
still significant differences between the sides. Concerns that
Greece could default and leave the euro zone prompted the first
significant bid for safety in German Bunds in six weeks and
lifted peripheral euro zone bond yield premiums to their highest
in nearly seven months.
Reflecting some of that nervousness in the currency market,
the cost of hedging against sharp swings in the euro/dollar over
the next one to three months jumped.
Reuters data showed that one-month euro/dollar implied
volatility, a gauge of how sharp swings in the
currency are likely to be, rose to a 3-1/2 year high of 14.305
percent. Risk reversals - which measure demand for
options on a currency rising or falling - were showing an
increasing bias for euro weakness.
The euro fell against the Swiss franc, seen as a safe haven,
to touch 1.0422 francs, its lowest since June 3,
before recovering to trade at 1.0454, down 0.1 percent on the
day. Against the dollar, it fell 0.4 percent to $1.1217,
retreating from last week's high of $1.1387.
"The negotiations between Greece and creditors appear to be
in a mess and are a key driver for the euro," said Petr Krpata,
FX strategist at ING. "Implied volatility has risen and while
the Fed is also a key risk factor this week, the euro will
continue to be driven by Greek headlines."
Euro zone finance ministers will tackle the issue when they
meet on Thursday and a German finance ministry official said
time was running out for Greece to reach an agreement with its
international creditors.
The euro's weakness helped the dollar index rise 0.3
percent to 95.25, pulling away from a near one-month trough of
94.322 set last week. The greenback was 0.2 percent higher
against the yen at 123.58 yen.
Dollar bulls will be hoping the Federal Reserve will offer a
clear signal on the timing of its first interest rate hike in
nearly a decade after its June 16-17 policy meeting. According
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data, in the week ending
June 9, net long positions on the dollar rose to their largest
in six weeks to $34.70 billion.
"We continue to adhere to the view that, as the Fed begins
to raise rates whilst nearly all other central banks are either
easing policy or maintaining a dovish bias, the dollar should be
in the ascendancy," said Stewart Richardson, chief investment
officer at RMG Wealth Management.
"However, with the potential for a more prolonged period of
risk aversion increasing, we do need to be a little careful in
the short term."
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Andrew
Heavens and Susan Fenton)