(Updates after start of European trade, changes dateline from
previous TOKYO)
* Yen off session lows touched after Kuroda comments
* Investors await outcome of Fed meeting that starts later
Tuesday
* Euro rides out wobble on Greek contingency plan report
* Thursday's euro zone finance ministers' meeting next Greek
focus
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 16 The dollar inched higher against
the yen on Tuesday, while the euro again proved robust in the
face of reports about the prospect of Greece edging into a debt
default and departure from the euro.
It has been a messy fortnight for major currency markets,
with little clarity on how much credence investors really give
to the prospect of Greece leaving the single currency or what
impact that would have.
Looking at spot exchange rates, not much: in two months
during which deadlines to seal a deal to allow the flow of more
cash to Athens have been missed, the euro is up 7 percent
against the dollar and 3 percent against a basket of currencies.
Many had argued that was chiefly a function of rising euro
zone bond yields, but German Bund yields have fallen back 20
basis points in the past week.
The euro gained as much as a third of a percent in early
European trade before settling around $1.13 and a
number of dealers and strategists pointed to talk that some
central banks might be buying the single currency.
"There are a lot of people scratching their heads at why the
euro is not lower than it is," said Adam Myers, senior currency
strategist with Credit Agricole in London. "One idea is that
there is demand from central banks propping it up."
Another trader pointed to the weakening of the Swiss franc
against the euro on Monday as evidence that the
Swiss National Bank was buying euros again, although there has
been much talk and no hard evidence of it doing so in the past
couple of months.
The dollar had firmed in Asian trade as traders braced for
the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting
on Wednesday.
The greenback briefly spiked to a session high of 123.81 yen
immediately after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
said he was not making any assessment on nominal yen levels or
predicting its future moves in comments to parliament last week.
The dollar quickly pared its gains, and was last up less
than 0.1 percent on the day at 123.43 yen.
"Markets saw 'Kuroda' in the headline and reacted, but then
he didn't say anything," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at
State Street Global Markets in Tokyo. "Still, there have been
some interesting but valid comments over the past couple of
weeks, about the downside of yen weakness."
Expectations of monetary policy divergence continue to
favour the dollar over the yen and the euro. The Bank of Japan
remains on course to expand its monetary stimulus in October,
according to a recent Reuters poll.
But a hawkish U.S. policy statement is far from a given.
U.S. data overnight showed that industrial production
unexpectedly fell in May.
"While we also believe that the Fed will lay the foundation
for tightening, it would be remiss to not discuss the downside
risks for the dollar," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy for BK Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO; Editing by
Catherine Evans)