* Yen off session lows touched after Kuroda comments
* Investors await outcome of Fed meeting that starts later
Tuesday
* Euro just 0.2 pct lower despite Greek reports
* Thursday's euro zone finance ministers' meeting next Greek
focus
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 16 The dollar inched higher against
the yen on Tuesday, while the euro again proved relatively
robust in the face of fears that Greece may be edging towards a
debt default and departure from the euro.
It has been a messy fortnight for major currency markets,
with little clarity on how much credence investors really give
to the prospect of Greece leaving the single currency or what
impact that would have.
Looking at spot exchange rates, not much: in two months
during which deadlines to seal a deal to allow the flow of more
cash to Athens have been missed, the euro is up 7 percent
against the dollar and 3 percent against a basket of currencies.
Many had argued that was chiefly a function of rising euro
zone bond yields, but German Bund yields have fallen back 20
basis points in the past week.
A number of dealers and strategists pointed to talk that
some central banks might be buying the single currency while
others said that a rise in Spanish and other peripheral bond
yields over the last few days may have drawn more interest.
"Some international investors may be taking advantage of
cheap bond prices by grabbing yield, and euro exposure, on the
belief that a Greek deal will eventually come," said Stephen
Gallo, head of European FX strategy with BMO in London.
"Higher risk premia exert a downward force on the euro.
However, GDP-weighted rate differentials with the USD at the
front-end of the curve have turned very euro-supportive in
recent sessions."
After gaining as much as a third of a percent in early
European trade the euro was just 0.2 percent lower at $1.1257
by 1124 GMT.
"There are a lot of people scratching their heads at why the
euro is not lower than it is," said Adam Myers, senior currency
strategist with Credit Agricole in London. "One idea is that
there is demand from central banks propping it up."
Another trader said the Swiss franc's weakening against the
euro on Monday suggested the Swiss National Bank
was buying euros again, although there has been much talk and no
hard evidence of it doing so in the past couple of months.
The dollar had firmed in Asian trade as traders braced for
the outcome on Wednesday of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting.
The greenback briefly spiked to a session high of 123.81 yen
immediately after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
said he was not making any assessment on nominal yen levels or
predicting its future moves in comments to parliament last week.
It was last up 0.1 percent at 123.43 yen.
Expectations of monetary policy divergence continue to
favour the dollar over the yen and the euro. The Bank of Japan
remains on course to expand its monetary stimulus in October,
according to a recent Reuters poll.
But a hawkish U.S. policy statement is far from a given.
U.S. data overnight showed that industrial production
unexpectedly fell in May.
"While we also believe that the Fed will lay the foundation
for tightening, it would be remiss to not discuss the downside
risks for the dollar," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy for BK Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients.
