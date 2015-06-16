* Euro dragged down by Greek stalemate
* Housing data bolster Fed rate hopes
* Traders eye Fed policymakers meeting
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar edged ahead on
Tuesday, as worries that Greece was tilting towards debt default
dragged on the euro and U.S. housing data encouraged speculation
that the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.
Except for the euro, which was off 0.5 percent against the
dollar, movements in major currencies versus the dollar were
modest ahead of a Fed policymaker meeting starting on Tuesday
and a news conference and economic outlook statement due on
Wednesday.
Both Greece and its creditors pushing for spending cuts
continued to harden their stances following the latest breakdown
in talks over the weekend.
"Unfortunately, there is little new to report," German
Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference in Luxembourg,
while in Athens Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused the
euro zone and the International Monetary Fund of trying to
"humiliate" Greece.
Greece owes 1.6 billion euros to the IMF that could
potentially leave it out of cash.
The euro was last at $1.224. It hit a session low of
$1.1205 immediately after the Commerce Department said U.S.
housing permits for future construction surged to a near
eight-year high.
The data underscored strength in housing, a key focus for
Fed leaders weighing interest rate increases. The Fed is
expected to raise rates later in 2015 after keeping its
short-term lending rate near zero since December 2008.
The dollar index was last up 0.30 percent, and the
dollar was flat against the yen at 123.44 after trading
higher in Asia.
The yen fell after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
said he had not been making any assessment on nominal yen levels
or predicting its future moves in market-moving comments to
parliament last week.
Last Wednesday, the yen jumped 2 yen against the dollar
after Kuroda told parliament that the Japanese currency was
unlikely to fall further on a real effective exchange rate basis
as it was already "very weak."
Expectations of monetary policy divergence continue to favor
the dollar over the yen and the euro. The Bank of Japan remains
on course to expand its monetary stimulus in October, according
to a recent Reuters poll.
(Additional reporting By Patrick Graham in London and Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans and Meredith
Mazzilli)