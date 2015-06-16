* Euro dragged down by Greek stalemate

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar edged ahead on Tuesday, as worries that Greece was tilting towards debt default dragged on the euro and U.S. housing data encouraged speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.

Except for the euro, which was off 0.5 percent against the dollar, movements in major currencies versus the dollar were modest ahead of a Fed policymaker meeting starting on Tuesday and a news conference and economic outlook statement due on Wednesday.

Both Greece and its creditors pushing for spending cuts continued to harden their stances following the latest breakdown in talks over the weekend.

"Unfortunately, there is little new to report," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference in Luxembourg, while in Athens Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund of trying to "humiliate" Greece.

Greece owes 1.6 billion euros to the IMF that could potentially leave it out of cash.

The euro was last at $1.224. It hit a session low of $1.1205 immediately after the Commerce Department said U.S. housing permits for future construction surged to a near eight-year high.

The data underscored strength in housing, a key focus for Fed leaders weighing interest rate increases. The Fed is expected to raise rates later in 2015 after keeping its short-term lending rate near zero since December 2008.

The dollar index was last up 0.30 percent, and the dollar was flat against the yen at 123.44 after trading higher in Asia.

The yen fell after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he had not been making any assessment on nominal yen levels or predicting its future moves in market-moving comments to parliament last week.

Last Wednesday, the yen jumped 2 yen against the dollar after Kuroda told parliament that the Japanese currency was unlikely to fall further on a real effective exchange rate basis as it was already "very weak."

Expectations of monetary policy divergence continue to favor the dollar over the yen and the euro. The Bank of Japan remains on course to expand its monetary stimulus in October, according to a recent Reuters poll. (Additional reporting By Patrick Graham in London and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)