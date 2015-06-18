* Dollar index falls to one-month lows

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, June 18 The dollar index shed 0.6 percent to hit a one-month low on Thursday after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors who had hoped for a clearer signal on when the U.S. central bank will lift interest rates.

In the European session, the Swiss franc inched up after the Swiss National Bank kept interest rates unchanged at -0.75 percent and slightly tweaked its inflation forecasts. It added that the franc was significantly overvalued and should continue to weaken over time.

The euro, which was trading 0.2 percent lower against the Swiss franc before the SNB statement, weakened and turned flat on the day. It was at 1.0450 francs, compared with $1.0465 just before the SNB rate decision and economic forecasts. The dollar was down 0.5 percent at 0.9176 francs, compared with 0.9213 francs beforehand.

"The SNB did not move but surprisingly they upgraded inflation forecasts for this year and next. Some were expecting a dovish bias but that has not happened," said Petr Krpata, FX strategist at ING.

"If the Greece uncertainty continues, then we expect the SNB to take more action and lower interest rates. Our call is for a modest downward bias for euro/Swiss franc."

The Norwegian crown fell against the euro after Norway's central bank lowered interest rates by 25 basis points to 1 percent and said rates could be lowered further. The euro rose to a day's high of 8.7501 crowns, up 0.8 percent on the day after the rate decision.

The dollar index fell 0.6 percent to 93.722 -- its lowest in a month -- after Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday emphasised that a rate hike was still up in the air and rested squarely on further improvement in the labour market.

In their projections, Fed officials also saw slightly lower rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than forecast in March and more policymakers were now in favour of hiking rates only once or not all this year.

Overall, the projections for interest rates and the remarks by Yellen were interpreted as being slightly dovish, said Jesper Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank in Singapore.

The dollar fell 0.5 percent to 122.72 yen, down from Wednesday's high of 124.465.

The dollar's weakness pushed up the euro despite the risk of a debt default by Greece, which is still unable to strike an agreement with its creditors on a deal to unlock fresh funds. The euro rose 0.5 percent to a one-month high of $1.1411.

(additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Gareth Jones)