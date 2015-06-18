* Dollar index falls to one-month lows
* Dovish signals from Fed send bulls packing
* Euro rises past $1.14 to highest in a month


By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, June 18 The dollar declined on
Thursday, with weaker-than-forecast U.S. consumer inflation data
making traders even more uncertain about when the Federal
Reserve will launch interest rates hikes.
The dollar index was down 0.50 percent in a second
day of losses since the Fed on Wednesday trimmed economic growth
forecasts and gave no clear signal on when it will hike interest
rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
Jumps in gasoline prices helped lift the U.S. Consumer Price
Index 0.4 percent last month after it rose 0.1 percent in April,
according to the Labor Department. But the rise was shy of
forecasts.
So-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs,
increased 0.1 percent, the smallest rise since December, after
advancing 0.3 percent in April.
"The market was looking for blow-out numbers and didn't get
them," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK
Asset Management in New York. "The market continues to be
disappointed by yesterday's FOMC rate decision."
In their projections, Fed officials saw slightly lower rates
at the end of 2016 and 2017 than forecast in March. More
policymakers now favored raising rates only once or not all this
year.
Overall, the projections for interest rates and the remarks
by Fed Chair Janet Yellen were interpreted as dovish, analysts
said.
"Leaving (projections for interest rates) for this year
unchanged but seeing an increasing number of policy makers
advocating only one move leaves the market guessing if the Fed
may start hiking in September or December," Morgan Stanley
analysts said in a note.
The dollar was last off against the euro by 0.55
percent at $1.14, a level not seen in a month.
Sterling added to recent gains against the dollar, rising to
a seven-months high of $1.5930 on Thursday, after rising sharply
on Wednesday with better than expected British wage growth.
The Swiss franc rose after the Swiss National Bank
kept interest rates unchanged at -0.75 percent and slightly
tweaked its inflation forecasts. The dollar was last off 0.50
percent against the franc at 0.9180 francs.
The Norwegian crown fell sharply after Norway's central bank
cut rates and left the door open for another reduction in
September. The dollar was up 1 percent to trade at 7.74 crowns.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)