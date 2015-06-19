* Euro seen as vulnerable as Greece deadline approaches

* Single currency falls across board

* Dollar index set for third week of losses

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, June 19 The euro fell across the board on Friday, hitting a three-week low against sterling on persistent worries over the fate of Greece, as it teeters on the edge of default and an exit from the euro zone.

Greek savers pulled more than 1 billion euros from banks in a single day on Thursday, three senior banking sources told Reuters, with the pace of withdrawals gaining speed since talks between the government and its creditors collapsed last weekend.

The euro has so far proved surprisingly resilient to concerns over Greece - though it was 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar on Friday at $1.13235, it was on track for a third consecutive week of gains.

"Nobody in FX cares about Greece," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a research note.

But Sonja Marten, FX strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt, said that as the deadline for Greece's 1.6 billion euro repayment to the International Monetary Fund approached, investors were becoming more nervous.

"We've had deadlines and more deadlines, and none of them actually turned out to be final, but now we're approaching what is going to be a final deadline," Marten said.

"Uncertainty is of course bad (for the euro) .... and any solution will be positive for the euro, when it comes, because it will remove some of that uncertainty. How lasting that will be will be an entirely different question."

In what is billed as yet another last ditch attempt to break the impasse, euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday.

Against sterling, which strategists say is acting as something of a safe-haven for investors worried about Greece, the euro fell 0.3 percent to 71.31 pence, its weakest since May 28. It was also lower against the Swiss franc and yen, both traditionally safe plays .

The dollar inched up across the board but was on track for a third consecutive week of losses, with tame U.S. economic data and a cautious message from the Federal Reserve driving uncertainty over when rates will start to rise.

The greenback inched up 0.1 percent on the day to 123.04 yen , but was down from this week's high of 124.465 yen.

It will probably trade in a range of around 122.50 yen to 125.00 yen in the next couple of weeks, said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.

"I don't think there will be a clear sense of direction until the U.S. jobs data," Murata said. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano in Tokyo; Editing by Dominic Evans)