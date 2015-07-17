* Dollar index on track for 1.5-percent gain
* Focus shifts back to Fed hike risk from Greece
* Sterling up after BoE's interest rate comment
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 17 The dollar was on track for its
biggest weekly gain in two months on Friday as investors bet on
the chances of a U.S. interest rate hike by the end of the year.
The U.S. currency has clocked up a 1.5 percent gain against
a basket of currencies in a week in which Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen reiterated that U.S. rates were likely to increase
this year.
Currency investors have been distracted for weeks by
uncertainty over whether Greece and its creditors would come to
an agreement and avoid "Grexit" from the euro. The deal was done
on Monday, turning the market's focus back to fundamentals.
"The focus is turning to the U.S. rate cycle, and (the
market reckons) a September rate hike is still, if not probable,
at least possible," RBC Capital Markets global head of FX
strategy, Adam Cole, said.
"That's picked up from Greece as the main driver of our
market and therefore the dollar is, in a fairly parallel move,
stronger off the back of it ... From now the euro goes down
primarily because the dollar is going up."
Sterling hit a 7-1/2-year high against the euro
after Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney gave his
strongest hint yet on the timing of a UK rate rise, saying a
decision on that would come into focus around the end of 2015.
The Fed and BoE rate rise comments were in stark contrast to
the European Central Bank, which reiterated on Thursday that a 1
trillion euro quantitative easing programme would continue until
at least September 2016.
Most traders and strategists reckon the diverging policy
outlook between the euro zone and the United States should see
the euro continue to weaken, with many betting that it will fall
below $1 in the next year. But some think that a U.S. rate rise
is already largely priced in.
"We've been expecting this hike for so long that by the time
they do it, there's really a huge risk that this is going to be
a classic 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' type of result," State
Street Global Markets head of foreign exchange, Bart
Wakabayashi, said.
The euro added about 0.2 percent on Friday to $1.0891
, not far off a 7-1/2 week low of $1.0855 set overnight
but still down more than 2 percent on the week. Against
sterling, it traded as low as 69.505 pence, its weakest since
November 2007.
The greenback was down about 0.1 percent on the day against
the yen after touching a one-month peak of 124.235 yen,
still on track to gain more than 1 percent for the week.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua
in Sydney; Editing by Louise Ireland)