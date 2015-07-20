* Dollar index rises to highest level in about 3 months
* New Zealand dollar bounces on PM comments
* Aussie hits 6-yr low, hurt by gold's slide
(Recasts with new dollar highs, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 20 The dollar reached its highest
in three months against a basket of currencies on Monday, with
the New Zealand dollar the only major standout after comments by
Prime Minister John Key gave investors pause for thought on the
scale of its slide.
Solid U.S. inflation and housing data helped the U.S. dollar
to its best performance since May last week after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that U.S. interest rates
will probably be lifted later this year.
That theme continued to dominate on Monday, with the dollar
hitting a four-week high against the yen, although with markets
thinned out by the absence of Japan and the summer holiday
season, trade was relatively muted.
The kiwi was the exception, recovering from levels
near last week's six-year low of $0.6498 after Key was reported
as saying its 25 percent slide in the past year had been more
than expected and that the economy was growing at a good pace.
That came ahead of a meeting this week of the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand, which is expected to cut interest rates further
to support growth. Traders said the comments went against some
bets in the market of a larger half-point reduction in rates.
"The sharpness of the move is perhaps evidence of just how
short of NZD the market is heading into this week's meeting,"
said Adam Cole, Head of G10 FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets
in London.
"Market rates attach a fairly high probability to a 50 basis
point cut, so a 25 basis point move may see NZD shorts covered
and a kneejerk higher."
The U.S. dollar's gains in the past week have strengthened
the hopes of some of the dollar bulls still betting on a run at
parity with the euro over the next year.
While confidence has fallen off among many analysts and
investors in a Fed move in September, most say market pricing
still leaves the dollar room to move higher if the U.S. central
bank finally looks like delivering after the summer.
At the same time, the dollar's less assured performance
since March, and broader problems with growth in both Europe and
Asia, have been leading other central banks to reduce their own
interest rates, in turn weakening currencies.
A 4-percent slump in gold prices on Monday, also in part a
result of the dollar's gains, added to pressure on currencies
like the Canadian and Australian dollars and the Norwegian
crown, which tend to be driven by commodity prices.
"All of the commodity currencies are taking a hammering from
the dollar's rise," said a dealer with one international bank in
London. "There should be more pressure to come."
The dollar index reached a three-month high of 98.088 in
morning trade in Europe. It was 0.1 percent higher at 124.23 yen
, having traded as high as 124.39 yen but down 0.1 percent
against the euro at 1.0840.
"The euro's direction is probably still toward the
downside," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for global markets
research for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Toby Chopra)