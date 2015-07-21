* Dollar index touches 3-mth peak, euro/dollar near 3-mth
low
* Dollar/yen seen capped under 125 yen for time being
* Aussie central bank calls for more weakness
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 21 The dollar slipped on Tuesday
after renewed expectations for rising U.S. interest rates drove
it to a five-week high against the yen and a three-month peak
against a basket of currencies.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's prediction on Monday
that the Federal Reserve was likely to raise rates in September
pushed the U.S. currency higher in Asian trade.
But commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian, New
Zealand and Australian dollars showed more stability, after
losing ground as the dollar rallied this month.
The euro also rose 0.4 percent to $1.0864, in the middle of
a range it has held since late last week. It is still down
almost five percent in the past month.
"It just looks like a bit of a pause today," said a dealer
with one international bank in London. "After weeks of obsessing
about Greece, the debate has definitely turned back to interest
rates and economic fundamentals, but we are facing the summer
lull now. I think that is keeping volumes lower."
Gold prices stabilised after dropping on Monday, helping the
commodity-linked currencies. But minutes from the Reserve Bank
of Australia's latest meeting called for more declines in an
Aussie dollar already at its lowest in six years.
"They are not getting the benefits yet of the weakness we
have already seen in the Aussie and they're still calling for
more," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London.
The RBA line differed from New Zealand's, where Prime
Minister John Key offered the currency some verbal support on
Monday, and the Aussie's flat performance at $0.7374 contrasted
with a half a percent rise in the kiwi to $0.6605.
Sterling, the other currency to gain from expectations
interest rates will rise soon, was flat against the dollar but
0.4 percent down against the euro. Attention was shifting to
Wednesday's Bank of England minutes, which analysts think may
show some policymakers moving towards raising rates around the
end of this year or early next.
There are contradictions in all of these positions. If the
euro is to remain weak against the dollar, it will be because of
loose monetary policy aimed at propping up an economy still
struggling for growth. Yet that should hurt the UK.
Likewise, the weakness of the Aussie, Kiwi and other
currencies that depend on commodity prices for direction is due
in large part to a slowdown in China -- which should also have
an effect on the U.S. economy.
The dollar was steady at 124.37 yen, having hit a five-week
high of 124.48 late in the Asian session. The dollar index
against a basket of currencies dipped 0.2 percent to 97.823
after extending this week's three-month peak to 98.151.
