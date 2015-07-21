* Dollar index scales back from 3-month peak
* Euro holds near 3-month trough versus greenback
* Greenback touches five-week high against yen
* Aussie cenbank sees more currency weakness -minutes
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 21 The dollar retreated from a
three-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday on
mild profit-taking, while commodity-related currencies
stabilized on a pause in gold's recent sell-off.
Traders dialed back their short-term bearish bets on the
euro in light volume as Greece proceeded to adopt the tough
measures required by its lenders to obtain cash and avert
bankruptcy.
The dollar is expected to strengthen again in the coming
weeks as traders anticipate the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates by year-end. Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other top
central bankers have said higher rates are appropriate later
this year if the U.S. economy continues to strengthen.
"The tension is fading on the euro down there," said David
Rodriguez, quantitative strategist at FXCM in New York. "The
dollar is still in control."
The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.0873 after
retesting a near three-month low of $1.0808 set on Monday. It is
down 2.3 percent so far this month.
The greenback was firm at 124.34 yen, hitting a
five-week high of 124.48 late in the Asian session.
The dollar index dipped 0.2 percent to 97.782 after
touching a three-month peak at 98.151 earlier Tuesday.
The pullback in the dollar was mitigated by a rise in U.S.
Treasuries yields on expectations of a Fed rate
increase and heavy supply of corporate bonds.
Meanwhile, the gold market stabilized after a steep drop on
Monday, helping commodity-linked currencies including the
Canadian, New Zealand and Australian dollars.
But minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest
meeting saw more declines in an Aussie dollar already at its
lowest in six years.
RBA's view differed from New Zealand's, where Prime Minister
John Key on Monday offered the currency some verbal support.
The Aussie dollar was up 0.2 percent at $0.7383,
while the kiwi rose 0.7 percent to $0.6604.
Spot gold prices held above a five-year low on
Tuesday but there was anxiety that their fall would resume
toward $1,000 an ounce due to sluggish Chinese demand and a
possible Fed rate hike that would raise the appeal of the
dollar.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Larry King and Peter Galloway)