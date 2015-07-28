* Fed begins two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday
LONDON, July 28 The dollar rose from a two-week
low against the yen on Tuesday, as investors brushed off China's
stock market turmoil and focused on a possible 2015 U.S.
interest rate rike ahead of the start of a Federal Reserve
meeting.
The day's major data release for FX markets was British GDP
numbers, which showed the world's fifth-largest economy bounced
back in the second quarter, helping sterling rise to a five-day
high on a trade-weighted basis.
The safe-haven Japanese yen had gained on Monday as Shanghai
stocks tumbled 8.5 percent - their biggest one-day drop in eight
years - and commodity prices slid, dragging down European and
U.S. shares and dampening demand for the dollar as investors
worried about global growth.
Although Chinese equities fell again on Tuesday, the decline
was more modest, helping risk appetite to increase a little.
Shares elsewhere edged up while yields on safe-haven U.S. bonds
rose, lending support to the dollar.
The greenback rose 0.4 percent to 123.66 yen, up from
its low of 123.01 yen on Monday.
"Front-end U.S. yields are slightly higher - I think that's
a key driver," said BNP Paribas' global head of FX strategy in
London, Steven Saywell. "But what's been driving markets over
the last few weeks has been weakness in commodity prices."
"Somewhat ironically, that's been effecting itself on the
dollar rather than than the commodity currencies themselves,
because the Fed is so important that weaker commodity prices are
seen delaying a Fed rate hike."
The Fed starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with a
statement due on Wednesday. Some investors expect it to signal
that rates will rise as soon as September, while others say
slowing growth in China and persistently weak commodity prices
will see the central bank hold off until next year.
The dollar was up against most currencies on Tuesday,
gaining half a percent against a basket, but was down 0.8
percent against the New Zealand dollar and 0.4 percent
against its Australian counterpart. Against the euro,
the dollar was up 0.6 percent at $1.1022.
"We're in for a little bit of a wait now that we have just
over 24 hours to go until the Fed," BMO Capital Markets'
European head of FX strategy, Stephen Gallo, said.
"Yesterday's move in the dollar is a symptom of people not
wanting to be over-exposed to the dollar and the fact that the
Fed might not be as hawkish ... The long dollar trade is to a
degree a risk-on trade."
