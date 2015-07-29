* Aussie, other commodities-linked currencies under pressure
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 29 Major currencies that are
closely linked to commodities prices were back on the defensive
on Wednesday as oil prices fell again and traders awaited the
outcome later in the day of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The New Zealand dollar was again the marginal exception to
that rule, resisting more losses after its central bank governor
played down the chances of further deep cuts to interest rates.
But even with a more encouraging tone on China's stock
markets limiting the damage, the Canadian and Australian dollar
were both down by 0.2-0.3 percent in mid-morning trade in
Europe.
The dollar, euro and yen were all broadly steady, and the
broader dollar index against a basket of currencies a touch
lower, ahead of a Fed policy statement that may be crucial for
fading expectations of a rate rise in September.
"The commitment of many people to a September view has
dripped away," said Jane Foley, a currency strategist with
Rabobank in London.
"It would be a big surprise for (Fed chief Janet) Yellen to
be particularly hawkish today."
Mid-morning in Europe, the dollar was down less than 0.1
percent against the euro at $1.1068 and flat at 123.56
yen.
The mood around the U.S. currency and economy remains solid.
Even if the Fed takes until later this year, or even early next,
to raise interest rates, it will be doing so while many of its
peers are still looking in the opposite direction.
But there has been a shift away from the past year's
expectations of gains against the euro, yen and other majors
towards playing for a rising dollar against developing world
currencies such as the rand, Brazilian real or Turkish lira.
Among the majors, the biggest loser was the Australian
dollar, down almost half a percent to $0.7302 at one
point before recovering some ground.
That reflects the growing concerns around economies where
growth is reliant on commodity prices at a time when China is
slowing, global growth is wobbling and short-term supply of many
natural resources is high.
"We expect broad dollar strength against the overall
commodity currency complex in developed markets as well as in
emerging markets," analysts from Barclays said in a note
focusing on the outlook for commodities prices and currencies.
"Macroeconomic risks, particularly out of China could limit
upside demand surprises, supply surprises appear largely to have
been on the upside across most commodity markets."
The Fed's policy statement is due at 1800 GMT, and trading
ahead of that could be swayed by Wednesday being the last
trading day for settlement before the month's end, traders said.
Matt Cobon, head of rates and foreign exchange at
Threadneedle Asset Management in London, argued that rate
expectations on the dollar had in reality been static this year
and that much of a longer-term structural adjustment in favour
of the dollar has also been priced in.
"I've been the world's biggest bear on commodity currencies
and the world's biggest bear on emerging markets for a long
time," he said.
"But for the first time in years I see a relative value
opportunity in owning some of this stuff. I think the dollar in
terms of fair value is running ahead of where it should be due
to cyclical reasons."
(Editing by Alison Williams)