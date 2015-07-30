* Fed keeps door open to September rate hike
LONDON, July 30 The dollar rose to its highest
level this week on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve took
another small step towards raising interest rates,
reinvigorating those betting on another surge for the dollar if
and when the Fed delivers.
As expected, the Fed gave no clear indication on timing but
what it did say was enough to encourage those analysts who have
been sticking with forecasts for a September rate rise even as
the market priced them out in recent weeks.
In morning trade in Europe, the euro was down a cent against
the dollar compared with levels seen before the Fed made its
monthly policy statement on Wednesday, falling back to around
$1.0950, its lowest since last Friday.
The dollar index rose a further 0.4 percent from the U.S.
close to 97.320.. It was also 0.3 percent higher at
124.35 yen.
"The fact they weren't worried about anything else outside
the U.S. economy -- China or any of the other risks out there --
has allowed people to move on," Bank of New York Mellon head of
global research Simon Derrick said.
He said that pointed to further falls in commodities prices
and currencies closely linked to them. The Canadian dollar
and Norwegian crown were down 0.2 percent, and the
New Zealand dollar 0.8 percent.
"It seems unlikely that the outlook for the Aussie, kiwi,
crown or Canadian dollar will brighten up going into a Fed
lift-off in September," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10
currency research at French bank Credit Agricole.
"Our analysis suggests that NOK and CAD should be more
resilient than AUD and NZD to any risk sell-off in response to a
Fed lift-off."
Second quarter U.S. gross domestic product data due later in
the session could spur bets that the Fed will move in September.
"We're seeing some pretty good follow-through, in terms of
U.S. dollar-buying," RBC Capital Markets' senior currency
strategist Sue Trinh said.
"It's not a done deal, but we are still of the view that a
September lift-off is on the cards, contingent on the view that
the data out of the U.S. continues to be firm."
One other mover was the Swedish crown, which rose around
half a percent against the euro on a
better-than-expected reading of second-quarter GDP numbers.
The Swedish economy, which had been struggling against the
threat of deflation, expanded by 3 percent year on year, the
data showed. By 1052 GMT, the crown, which hit its lowest since
February on Wednesday, was up 0.2 percent at 9.4550 crowns.
