By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 30 The dollar rose to its highest
level this week on Thursday as news of faster U.S. economic
expansion in the second quarter supported the notion that the
U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates, perhaps as
early as September.
The government's first assessment of gross domestic product
growth in the second quarter was 2.3 percent, swifter than the
revised 0.6 percent pace in the first quarter but lower than the
consensus 2.6 percent rate forecast of analysts polled by
Reuters.
The latest GDP data followed the Federal Reserve's statement
on Wednesday, which some traders saw as bullish for the
greenback. Fed policymakers said they felt the economy had
overcome a first-quarter slowdown and was expanding moderately,
and nodded to "solid job gains" in recent months. That left the
door open for a possible rate hike when policymakers next meet
in September.
"The latest GDP report confirms the Fed's narrative that the
first-quarter weakness was transitory. The bar for them to
hiking rates is not very high," said Ian Gordon, G10 currency
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
The dollar index rose 0.55 percent to 97.511 after
touching 97.591, its highest this week. The greenback
strengthened against major currencies following the
second-quarter GDP news.
It was up 0.3 percent at 124.31 yen, while the euro
shed 0.5 percent to $1.0930.
While recent economic data have raised the chances of a U.S.
rate increase, some analysts cautioned that Greece's unresolved
debt woes and the turmoil in China's financial markets may
worsen again, forcing the Fed to postpone a rate hike in
September.
"It's not a done deal, but we are still of the view that a
September (rate hike) liftoff is on the cards, contingent on the
view that the data out of the U.S. continues to be firm," said
Sue Trinh, RBC Capital Markets' senior currency strategist in
Singapore.
The dollar's renewed strength put pressure on commodities
prices and currencies closely linked to them.
The Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown were
down 0.5 percent and the New Zealand dollar 1 percent.
Another mover was the Swedish crown following data that
showed stronger-than-expected GDP in Sweden in the second
quarter. ID:nL5N10A2CH]
The crown, which hit its lowest since February against the
euro on Wednesday, was up 0.3 percent at 9.4581 crowns
. It slipped to a three-month low against the dollar,
last down 0.3 percent at 8.6575 crowns.
