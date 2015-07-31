* Dollar index on track for 1.2 percent gain in July
* Upbeat core inflation data bolsters euro
* Commodity-linked currencies recover on dollar drop
* Next week's U.S. jobs data seen as key driver
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar fell against a
basket of currencies on Friday, ending a decent month on a sour
note as a record-low rise in U.S. employment costs in the second
quarter dialled back bets the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates later this year.
The euro rebounded strongly against the greenback following
Thursday's losses in the wake of encouraging inflation data in
the euro zone.
A near 1 percent drop in Brent crude oil prices hurt
the Norwegian crown, Australian dollar and other
commodity-linked currencies, but they turned higher as the
greenback stumbled on the disappointing 0.2 percent gain in
labor costs in the second quarter.
Some analysts had reckoned a rise of at least 0.5 percent in
the employment cost index would seal the deal for the Fed to
hike rates, perhaps as early as September.
Fed policy-makers have been concerned about the absence of
wage pressure even as the jobless rate hit its lowest in over
seven years in June. The latest ECI reading also tempered the
optimism from Thursday's report on second-quarter U.S. growth.
"It knocked the knees out of the dollar longs. It took
everyone by shock," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of
FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
A stronger-than-forecast report on U.S. Midwest factory
activity removed some of the sting from the ECI report.
The dollar index was at 96.599, down 0.98 percent for
its biggest one-day decline in nearly eight weeks. It was on
track for a 1.2 percent gain in July.
The euro rose 1.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.1075, reducing its monthly loss to 0.5 percent.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 123.71 yen after
touching a near seven-week high on Thursday. It was on track to
rise 1 percent versus the yen in July.
The next big moment for the greenback will be the July U.S.
jobs report.
"The trend of dollar strength will probably continue heading
into the U.S. jobs data next week," Shinji Kureda, head of FX
trading group at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. in Tokyo.
Meanwhile, currencies closely linked to oil and commodities
prices fell earlier Friday on fears about global oversupply and
diminishing demand from China before they recovered from the
dollar's downturn.
The dollar fell 0.7 percent against the Norwegian crown at
8.1058 crowns, reducing its monthly gain to 3.3 percent.
The Aussie dollar gained 0.7 percent versus the
greenback at $0.7341, putting it on track for a 4.7 percent loss
in July.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham in
London, Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo;
Editing by Mark Heinrich and James Dalgleish)