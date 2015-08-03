* Friday's weak U.S. wage growth data stymies dollar bulls
* Focus on U.S. data including ISM factory index on Monday
* Euro traders to eye re-opening of Greek stock market
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 3 The dollar fell against a basket
of currencies on Monday, weighed down by below-par wage growth
data late last week that clouded the outlook over when U.S.
interest rates are likely to rise.
U.S. short-dated yields fell and the dollar was sold on
Friday after the U.S. Employment Cost Index rose just 0.2
percent in the second quarter, the smallest gain in three
decades.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar last
traded at 97.215 , down 0.15 percent on the day and
well below a one-week high of 97.773 set last Thursday.
Some analysts said the dollar could draw strength from U.S.
economic indicators this week, including the Institute for
Supply Management's report on U.S. factory activity due Monday
and nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.
"The dollar is still a better bet than the euro and its
commodity-bloc counterparts," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "The ISM data and the
non-farm payrolls data could see the impact from the employment
cost index report fade by the end of the week."
The euro climbed to $1.0990 with attention on
southern European bonds as investors are poised for a day of
carnage in Greece as the country opens its bourse for the first
time in five weeks.
Heavy losses are expected when the market opens at 0730 GMT
with a short-selling ban on stocks extended, a source at the
country's securities regulator told Reuters.
The dollar's selloff on Friday could have been worse if not
for hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President
James Bullard. Bullard, who has long called for tightening, was
quoted in a Wall Street Journal report as saying the latest U.S.
growth data boosts the case for a hike in September.
His comments helped the dollar pare losses late into the
U.S. session on Friday. Yet U.S. Treasury yields
still hovered near troughs hit on Friday, suggesting
some doubts remained about the timing of a Fed hike.
"Overall, we continue to see the U.S. dollar staying firm
and strong," said Heng Koon How, senior FX strategist for Credit
Suisse private banking and wealth management in Singapore.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 124.09 yen.
The Australian dollar was lower at $0.7290, hurt by
an official survey that showed growth at China's big
manufacturing companies unexpectedly stalled in July as demand
at home and abroad weakened. The Aussie is often used as a
liquid proxy for China plays.
