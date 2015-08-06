* Pound drops by full cent after dovish BoE releases
* Only one vote for UK rate rise, inflation outlook softer
* Dollar flat against basket of currencies
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 6 A less hawkish message than
expected on Bank of England interest rates dominated major
currency markets on Thursday, sending sterling a full cent
lower, while the Swiss franc hit a five-month low as consumer
morale dropped.
After a mixed bag of signals from the U.S. economy this
week, the dollar was back in the middle of the past month's
range, having failed for a third time to break below $1.08 per
euro and edging just 0.1 percent higher on the day to $1.0897.
In a week dominated by a ramping up of bets on rate rises by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, just one of
the nine officials on the BoE's policy committee voted for
higher rates. There had been strong speculation of a bigger
split.
The pound sank by 0.8 percent in response, to $1.5486 and
70.34 pence per euro respectively.
"We wouldn't be surprised to see GBP lower still over the
course of the day," said Josh O'Byrne, a strategist with Citi in
London.
In the minutes of its meeting, the BoE also pointed to the
impact of sterling on inflation, referencing a wider theme: it
is still not clear to many how, seven years after the 2008
financial crisis, central banks can raise rates when commodity
prices are falling and headline inflation is near zero.
The Swiss franc, which traders speculate is being prodded
lower by central bank intervention, hit its lowest since March
10 against the euro after a survey showed consumer sentiment
fell in July to its lowest since autumn 2011.
The franc traded at 1.0713 francs per euro.
The New Zealand dollar had been the biggest mover in
early European deals, recovering half a percent from a six-year
low in otherwise mostly cautious trade.
The Aussie dollar was down 0.4 percent after a batch of poor
unemployment data.
Those currencies, and others closely linked to global
commodities prices, have sunk in the past month on the prospect
of a first hike in U.S. rates that is expected to hammer
emerging economies like China which are big buyers of metals and
energy.
The dollar has attacked $1.08 per euro three times since
mid-March and conviction that it will head past parity with the
single currency this year or next has waned.
"The market is still reluctant to predict an aggressive
tightening cycle by the Fed next year and that is because of
inflation," said Esther Reichelt, a strategist with Commerzbank
in Frankfurt.
"At the moment the pricing is for one hike this year and
three next - that is simply not enough for the dollar to go
higher."