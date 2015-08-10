* Dollar index trading off nearly 4-month high

* Net long dollar positions highest since June - IMM data

* Aussie stung by weak Chinese data, drop in commodities

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Aug 10 The dollar stayed close to a nearly four-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday, after steady U.S. jobs growth backed expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in September.

Commodity-related currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell afresh after weekend data raised concerns about a slowing Chinese economy.

The dollar index was up at 97.639, after rising as high as 98.334 on Friday, its highest since April 23, after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 215,000 last month.

That fell short of expectations for a rise of 223,000 jobs but was still viewed as consistent with a strong labour market, and the previous two months were upwardly revised.

The dollar rose to a two-month high of 125.07 yen on Friday, and was last up about 0.2 percent at 124.47, with elevated two-year U.S. Treasury yields buoying the greenback.

"The jobs data was supportive for a September rate hike," said Jeremy Stretch head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

"U.S. yields are modestly higher, but dollar/yen needs a more widening of the interest rate spread to take it higher. Right now, there isn't much of a conviction so it will be a slow grind higher for the dollar."

Speculators increased bullish bets on the greenback to their highest since early June, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position climbed to $32.77 billion in the week ended Aug. 4, from $29.79 billion the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to trade at $0.7391, with sentiment hurt by a drop in commodities and oil. It was also pegged back by weak data out of China where exports tumbled 8.3 percent in July, their biggest drop in four months and far worse than economists' forecast of a 1.0 percent fall, according to figures released on Saturday.

"Chinese trade and inflation data for July disappointed," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note. "The Aussie is trading lower on the back of the release and in our view there is further scope for weakness especially versus the U.S. dollar and the New Zealand dollar." (Editing by Tom Heneghan)