* China sharply devalues currency, yuan sinks to 3-year low
* China's c.bank changes the way it sets yuan midpoint
* Australian and NZ dollars hit by China move
* Euro edges higher after Greek bailout agreement
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 11 The yuan suffered its biggest
fall in over two decades on Tuesday, hitting a three-year low
after the Chinese central bank surprised markets by devaluing it
by almost 2 percent, firing a broadside in what many analysts
saw as a looming currency war.
The bank described the move as a "one-off depreciation" and
billed it as free-market reform but, after a run of weak Chinese
data, with exports tumbling over 8 percent in July, economists
said the timing suggested it was aimed at boosting the
competitiveness of the world's second-biggest economy.
The currencies of some of countries that do much of their
trade with China, such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars, were also dragged down by the move,
shedding as much as 1.3 percent at 1 percent respectively
against their U.S. counterpart. The Japanese yen hit a two-month
low.
"What's interesting about today's move? It's not the scale
of it," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at BNY
Mellon in London. "Yes, we've gone back to where we were in
September 2012 ... but the dollar index is up 22 percent since
then, so it's a drop in the ocean in those terms.
"It does look, however modest, like an attempt to recoup
just a small amount of competitive edge it's lost in
international markets ... What happens over the next few days
matters. If we have a currency that moves much more freely,
fine. If, however, we go back and it's just repegged ... that is
currency war."
The yuan midpoint was set at 6.2298 per U.S. dollar,
compared with the 6.1162 mid-point on Monday. The central bank
said it would now base the yuan's midpoint on market makers'
quotes and the previous day's closing price.
Spot yuan tumbled around 2 percent to as low as
6.3360, the weakest since September 2012 and the biggest drop
since the currency was officially devalued in 1994. The yuan had
been locked in an extremely narrow intraday range since March,
varying only 0.3 percent.
"With fears of an economic slowdown mounting, devaluing the
yuan was the only thing China had not tried after implementing
monetary, fiscal and equity-boosting policies," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, senior strategist at Monex in Tokyo.
"Devaluation of the yuan likely won't end here. Currencies
like the Singapore dollar, South Korean won and Taiwan dollar,
which stand to compete with China, are falling, and today's move
could generate headlines heralding the start of a devaluation
war."
The euro edged higher, hitting an 11-day high of $1.1042
, as Greece and its international lenders clinched a
multi-billion-euro bailout agreement after marathon talks
through the night.
The euro's relative strength saw the dollar edge down
against a basket of currencies. Against the yen, the
greenback hit 125.08, its strongest since the start of
June.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo)