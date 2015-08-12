(Updates with China close, fresh quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 12 The dollar fell 0.7 percent
against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, pulled down with
Treasury yields by doubts over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates given China's devaluation of the yuan.
The yuan extended losses, dragging the growth-linked
Australian and New Zealand dollars to six-year lows with it,
while another set of weak Chinese data bolstered safe-haven
currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc.
The euro rose, helped by the unwinding of euro-funded carry
trades in the yuan and other emerging market
currencies. The euro hit a one-month high of $1.1158,
up 1 percent on the day. The dollar index fell to 96.42,
while the greenback shed 0.5 percent to trade at 124.42 yen
.
"There are some question marks being raised about the timing
of the Fed hike," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at
Nordea. "The euro is squeezing higher against the dollar, as
Treasury yields drop."
In China, the spot yuan fell to 6.4510 per dollar
, its weakest since August 2011, after the central
bank set its daily mid-point reference at 6.3306, even weaker
than Tuesday's devaluation. In international trade it touched
6.5943 yuan per dollar, its lowest since early 2011.
Traders in Shanghai said Chinese state-owned banks were
selling dollars on behalf of the central bank, which was
intervening to keep the yuan around 6.43 against the dollar.
The PBOC surprised markets on Tuesday by aggressively
lowering its guidance rate, pushing the yuan down nearly 2
percent.
The Aussie, widely considered a more liquid proxy for China
plays, was trading steady at $0.7300, after plunging to
$0.7217, its lowest since mid-2009. The New Zealand dollar also
fell to a six-year low while the Norwegian crown fell
to a 7-month low against the euro.
Chinese data released on Wednesday underscored Beijing's
need to prop up its economy. Factory output rose 6.0 percent in
July from a year earlier, falling short of forecasts as did
fixed-asset investment and retail sales.
China's uncertain economic outlook and the move to devalue
the currency fuelled questions about the timing of the Fed's
long-awaited increase in interest rates, which many still
believe could come as early as next month. A rise in interest
rates by the Fed will tend to push the dollar higher.
Nevertheless, Treasury yields dropped and weighed on the
dollar. The benchmark 10-year note yield slipped to
2.045 percent, compared with its U.S. close of 2.139 percent.
"If there is a fresh currency war in the Asian region, the
upward trend in the United States' effective exchange rate will
likely find new momentum," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
"The resultant tightening in monetary conditions in the U.S.
may give the Fed reason to delay its first hike. This
strengthens our expectation that the Fed may not hike until
December."
