* Yuan weakens slightly but pace of decline slows
* Dollar supported as risk appetite makes modest return
* U.S. retail sales eyed
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 13 The dollar rose from a one-month
low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as the
yuan's fall slowed, easing worries that China was trying to
sharply devalue its currency to gain competitive advantage.
Having tumbled some 3 percent against the greenback since
Tuesday in an unprecedented fall, the yuan continued
to weaken slightly on Thursday but China's central bank said
there was no basis for further depreciation.
The decision to devalue China's currency, also known as the
renminbi, by pushing its official guidance rate down 2 percent
triggered fears of a "currency war" and sent shockwaves through
global financial markets.
Currency investors who had held euro-funded positions in the
yuan and other riskier emerging market currencies responded by
buying back the single currency, driving it to a one-month high
of $1.1215 on Wednesday. But it was half a percent down
on the day at $1.1107 in a calmer market on Thursday.
"The market has started to settle a bit (but) there's still
a lot of uncertainty about how far the value of the renminbi
will fall and how far should it fall given the slowdown in the
economy," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley in
London.
Banking sources said the People's Bank of China had stepped
up its intervention in yuan trading in a bid to stabilise
exchange rates.
The Chinese move also drove investors to push back their
expectations of when the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates, helping drive the dollar index to a one-month
low of 95.926. But it pulled away from that trough on
Thursday, up 0.3 percent at 95.593.
U.S. retail sales data due at 1230 GMT will be closely
watched.
"The U.S. clearly needs to watch the global economy and
China, but ultimately if we get a very strong release today,
market expectations for a September interest rate hike will
probably bounce right back," Foley said.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to
124.56, although it remained below a two-month high of
125.28 yen set on Wednesday.
"If risk-off type of trading recedes that should help
support the dollar against the yen," said Masashi Murata,
currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The Swedish crown gained more than 1 percent against the
single currency to hit a one-week high of 9.4840 crowns per euro
after better-than-expected Swedish inflation data
.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Alison Williams)