* Euro gets a brief lift after Greece parliament vote
* China central bank sets slightly stronger yuan midpoint
* Unwinding of euro-funded trades supporting euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 14 The dollar steadied on Friday
after China's central bank appeared to have stopped guiding the
yuan lower, easing concerns somewhat that a weaker Chinese
currency could derail plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to lift
interest rates.
The dollar traded at 124.35 yen, flat from late U.S.
levels and above this week's low of 124.21 yen. Against a basket
of currencies, the dollar was steady at 96.387.
"Chinese markets have stabilised today, with the yuan mostly
flat. There is a bit of position adjustment going on the
euro/dollar with recent U.S. data, like jobs and retail sales,
not exactly giving a clear direction to when the U.S. will lift
rates," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
The euro briefly hit a day's high of $1.1172 in early
European trade after Greece's parliament gave approval for a new
bailout agreement. But it quickly gave up those gains to trade
slightly lower at $1.1145.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government secured
enough votes to win parliamentary approval thanks to opposition
support, just hours before euro zone ministers are due to
approve the deal and pave the way for disbursement of aid ahead
of a debt payment next week.
The news came after second quarter growth data from France
and Germany disappointed, leaving downside risks for overall
euro zone growth. Economists forecast the euro zone to grow 0.4
percent, quarter-on-quarter, data for which will be released at
0900 GMT.
Still, the euro was on track for its best weekly gains since
mid-May, having got a lift earlier this week as investors
unwound euro-funded carry trades in the yuan and other
emerging market currencies, which were hit hard by the Chinese
devaluation on Tuesday.
Emerging Asian currencies continued to fall on Friday, on
track for steep weekly losses, with the Malaysian ringgit
skidding to a new 17-year low.
On Friday, the People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint
at 6.3990 yuan to the dollar, slightly stronger than Thursday's
levels. Beijing's moves some eased concerns that a cheaper yuan
could trigger a "currency war", or a competition among the
world's biggest economies to cheapen their own currencies to
seek a competitive edge for their exports.
"The latest concerns triggered by the sudden policy action
may be subsiding a tad. But there is no change in the fact that
the Chinese economy is slowing," said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior
strategist at Monex Securities.
"I think the yuan has become overvalued as other countries
tried to cheapen their currencies and it will keep falling,
playing catch-up," he added.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Alison
Williams)