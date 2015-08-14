(Recasts, adds fresh quotes)
* Euro gets a lift after Greece parliament vote
* China central bank sets slightly stronger yuan midpoint
* Unwinding of euro-funded trades supporting euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 14 The euro rose on Friday after
Greece's parliament gave approval to a new bailout agreement,
with relative calm returning to currency markets after a week
that saw China devalue the yuan, sending ripples through global
financial markets.
The euro hit $1.1185, on track for its best weekly gains
against the dollar since mid-May, having already got a lift this
week as investors unwound euro-funded carry trades in the yuan
and other emerging market currencies, which were hit
hard by the Chinese devaluation on Tuesday.
Emerging Asian currencies continued to fall on Friday, on
track for steep weekly losses, with the Malaysian ringgit
skidding to a new 17-year low.
On Friday, the People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint
at 6.3990 yuan to the dollar, slightly stronger than Thursday's
levels.
Beijing's moves eased concerns that a cheaper yuan could
trigger a "currency war", or a competition among the world's
biggest economies to cheapen their own currencies to seek a
competitive edge for their exports. Nevertheless, investors
preferred to remain cautious before the weekend.
"It is not a good time to sell the euro against the emerging
market currencies," said Yujiro Goto, strategist at Nomura.
"Chinese markets have stabilised, with the yuan mostly flat.
There is a bit of position adjustment going on the euro/dollar
with recent U.S. data, like jobs and retail sales, not exactly
giving a clear direction to when the U.S. will lift rates."
Earlier, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government
secured enough votes to win parliamentary approval thanks to
opposition support, just hours before euro zone ministers are
due to approve the deal and pave the way for disbursement of aid
ahead of a debt payment next week.
The news came after second-quarter growth data from France
and Germany disappointed. That saw the euro zone expanding at
0.3 percent, quarter-on-quarter, compared to a forecast for a
0.4 percent rise.
UNCERTAINTY
The euro's gains saw the dollar index drop 0.3 percent to
trade 96.119, with the greenback also losing 0.3 percent
against the yen to trade at 124.11 yen.
The dollar has put in a lacklustre performance this week
after China's surprise devaluation, and worries about a global
slowdown and disinflation led some investors to question the
timing of the Federal Reserve's increase in interest rates.
"While the uncertainty surrounding a September lift-off has
increased after the shock yuan devaluation, the policy
divergence trade is still alive," analysts at Credit Agricole
said in a note.
"Improving U.S. data in the coming days should support that
view. By the same token, abating FX volatility on the back of a
more gradual yuan adjustment and/or stabilising macro data
outside the U.S. could restore investors' confidence in the
policy divergence trade, boosting the dollar."
