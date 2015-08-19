* Market focused on U.S. CPI and Fed minutes due later
* Euro boosted by China worries
* Sterling firm after pick up in UK inflation
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 19 The dollar weakened broadly on
Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data
and minutes from the Federal Reserve that could signal whether
the central bank is on track to raise interest rates next month.
With slumping Chinese stocks stoking fears about the
stability of the world's second-largest economy, the euro gained
0.4 percent against the dollar as a diminished appetite
for risk drove investors who had held euro-funded positions in
emerging market currencies to buy back the single currency.
The dollar has surged by almost 20 percent against a basket
of major currencies in the past year as expectations have grown
that the Fed would become the first major central bank to hike
rates since the financial crisis.
And although the greenback has stalled in the past few
months as mixed U.S. data and worries over global growth have
pushed back expectations of when that hike would come, most
investors now reckon that the Fed "lift-off" will come by the
end of the year, perhaps as soon as September.
The Bank of England is expected to follow the Fed with a
hike, and that view was bolstered on Tuesday after
better-than-expected core UK inflation numbers that sent
sterling to a 7-1/2-year high on a trade-weighted basis.
"The market may well look for a similar pick-up in the U.S.
core inflation as we've seen in the UK, given the similarity to
the UK economy - both are domestically oriented economies with
large services sectors," said Morgan Stanley's head of European
FX strategy in London, Ian Stannard.
Stannard expects the euro to fall to $1.05 by the end of the
year as the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro quantitative
easing programme feeds through, but reckons that the single
currency could gain in the short term.
"For the euro to go down you need strong outflows from the
euro zone to take place, and that comes in a strong risk
environment," he said. "At the moment we don't have that
environment, with the uncertainty around China and the
volatility that's causing in global equity markets."
The dollar was 0.3 percent lower on the day against its
basket at 96.747, while the euro traded at $1.1065.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast that data released at
1230 GMT will show U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July
from a month earlier, a shade less than the 0.3 percent in June.
"Another uptick in the U.S. Consumer Price Index may spark a
sell-off in EUR/USD as market participants ramp up bets for a
Fed rate hike at the September 17 interest rate decision," said
David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX. "However, the renewed
decline in oil prices may drag."
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)