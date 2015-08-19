* Market focused on U.S. CPI and Fed minutes due later
* Safe-haven Swiss franc boosted by China worries
* Sterling firm after pick-up in UK inflation
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 19 The dollar edged down across the
board on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of U.S.
inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve that could
signal whether the central bank is on track to raise interest
rates next month.
As an erratic Chinese stock market stoked fears about the
stability of the world's second-largest economy, investors
sought refuge in the safe-haven Swiss franc, which hit its
highest level for almost two weeks against the euro.
The dollar has surged by almost 20 percent against a basket
of major currencies in the past year as expectations have
grown that the Fed will become the first major central bank to
raise rates since the financial crisis.
And although it has stalled in the past few months as mixed
U.S. data and worries over global growth have pushed back
expectations of when that hike will come, most investors now
reckon that the Fed "lift-off" will come by the end of the year,
perhaps as soon as September.
The Fed releases the minutes from its latest policy meeting
at 1800 GMT, while U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT will also
be closely eyed.
"This is probably the most important day of the week in
terms of data and events, so there is a bit of a wait-and-see
mood," said Barclays FX strategist Hamish Pepper in London.
"The market will be most interested in where U.S. inflation
comes in, because this is something that will determine not just
when the Fed begins to normalise policy but also the pace at
which they tighten, going forward."
The Bank of England is expected to follow the Fed with a
hike, and that view was bolstered on Tuesday by
higher-than-expected core UK inflation numbers that sent
sterling to a 7-1/2-year high on a trade-weighted basis.
"The market may well look for a similar pick-up in the U.S.
core inflation as we've seen in the UK," said Morgan Stanley's
head of European FX strategy in London, Ian Stannard.
Stannard expects the euro to fall to $1.05 by the end of the
year as the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro quantitative
easing programme feeds through, but reckons that the single
currency could gain in the short term if risk sentiment remains
subdued.
The dollar was 0.1 percent lower on the day against its
basket at 96.747, while the euro traded up 0.1 percent at
$1.1065 as a diminished appetite for risk drove investors
who had held euro-funded positions in emerging market currencies
to buy back the single currency.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro was 0.4 percent lower at
1.0740 francs.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)