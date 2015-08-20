(recasts, adds reaction to Norwegian data)
* Norwegian crown drops after Q2 GDP numbers
* Dollar steadies after falling sharply on Fed minutes
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 20 The Norwegian crown fell to its
lowest in over seven months against the euro on Thursday after
Norway's economy slowed in the second quarter, leaving the door
open for more monetary easing in coming months.
The crown has fallen 10 percent in the past three months
against the euro as prices of crude oil, Norway's
main export, fell, dampening overall investment and pushing up
unemployment.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to 9.2734 crowns, its
highest since early January. The dollar was also 0.4 percent
higher at 8.3161 crowns, not far from a five-month high of
8.3593 crowns struck on Wednesday.
"The data while in line with expectations is not good with
the revisions to the first quarter catching the market's
attention," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB.
"This boosts expectations that the Norges Bank will lower rates
next month and the euro can rise up to 9.50 crowns."
Norway's overall economy shrank in the second quarter, with
the mainland growing at a measly 0.2 percent.
Meanwhile the dollar stabilised, having fallen after Federal
Reserve meeting minutes suggested policymakers were in no hurry
to raise interest rates. Officials agreed last month the economy
was nearing a point where rates should move higher, but were
worried lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed risks
too big to commit to liftoff."
Traders expecting a September rise subsequently sold the
dollar, pushing it to a three-week low of 123.68 yen. It
recovered to trade at 124.05 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. The
euro was steady at $1.1110.
The probability of a September hike is now 45 percent from
about 50 percent towards the end of July, according to the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Fedwatch, a factor that is likely
to see investors trim long dollar positions in the near term.
"The minutes have not factored in falling oil prices and
events in China that have taken centre stage since the meeting
in July. It would not be surprising if policymakers are even
more dovish now in light of these events," said Monex senior
strategist Masafumi Yamamoto in Tokyo.
Investors will be able to gauge policymakers' latest
thinking when San Francisco Fed President John Williams speaks
in Indonesia later in the day.
