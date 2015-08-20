(releads, adds fresh quotes)
* Norwegian crown at 7-1/2 month low after GDP data
* Euro firmer as bearish bets cut
* Dollar index down 0.1 percent on Fed minutes
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 20 The dollar fell against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday, with investors trimming bets in
its favour after Federal Reserve minutes suggested policymakers
were in no hurry to raise interest rates.
Traders said the probability of a September hike is now
around 40 percent, down from about 50 percent towards the end of
July, a factor that is likely to weigh on the dollar in the near
term. With volumes drying up over the summer holiday period,
traders said currency moves were likely to be exaggerated.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 96.195, with
the euro rising 0.5 percent to trade at $1.1178. The
dollar was also down 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc at
0.96255 francs, although it was marginally higher against
the yen.
"The ongoing (Fed) rhetoric of data-dependence and a
reluctance to commit is becoming tiresome to the market," said
Alex Lydall, senior sales trader at Foenix Partners, a firm
which offers currency hedging solutions to companies.
"Bearing in mind these minutes were released from the July
meeting, further risk events have occurred since, in China
especially, with oil prices also continuing to tumble,
questioning whether or not the Fed could likely be more dovish."
The minutes showed that while Fed officials agreed last
month the economy was nearing a point where rates should move
higher, some were worried lagging inflation and a weak global
economy posed risks too big to commit to a liftoff.
Meanwhile, in the European session, the Norwegian crown fell
to its lowest in over seven months against the euro after
Norway's economy slowed in the second quarter, leaving the door
open for more monetary easing in coming months.
The crown has fallen 10 percent in the past three months
against the euro as prices of crude oil, Norway's
main export, fell, dampening overall investment and pushing up
unemployment.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to 9.2734 crowns, its
highest since early January, while Norway's import weighted
currency index fell 0.1 percent.
"The data, while in line with expectations, is not good with
the revisions to the first quarter catching the market's
attention," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB.
"This boosts expectations that the Norges Bank will lower rates
next month and the euro can rise up to 9.50 crowns."
Norway's overall economy shrank in the second quarter, with
the mainland growing at a measly 0.2 percent.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)