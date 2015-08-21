* Growth worries seen delaying Fed hike
* Unwinding of carry trades supporting euro
* Dollar index at 8-week low
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 21 The dollar hit an almost
eight-week low against a basket of major currencies on Friday,
after more bad economic data from China added to doubts that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest rates next
month.
With the latest Chinese numbers showing factory activity
shrinking at its fastest pace in 6-1/2 years in August,
investors are becoming increasingly concerned that the world's
second-largest economy may be slowing sharply and that global
growth, as a consequence, may also be stalling.
Markets had been reckoning the Fed could raise rates as soon
as September, as the U.S. economy continues to grow solidly, but
the latest data from China, along with sliding commodity prices
and unconvincing U.S. inflation data, has seen most investors
take their bets of a September hike off the table.
The euro, which currently is often used as a "funding"
currency borrowed in order to invest in riskier but
higher-yielding emerging market currencies, hit a two-month high
of $1.1295 as a risk-off mood saw investors buy it back.
The dollar index fell to 95.4, its weakest since June
30.
Although the single currency has held up relatively well
over the past few months as worries over Greece and China have
kept risk appetite subdued, most major banks still expect it to
end the year significantly lower, as ultra-loose monetary policy
in the euro zone diverges with tighter U.S. policy.
"We have a risk-off situation right now," said DZ Bank
currency analyst Sonja Marten in Frankfurt. "But ... it seems to
me the market impact we're seeing is a bit over the top. Even if
the Fed waits a couple of months, they're still going to be
miles ahead of the ECB, so the story still stands."
Data showing the German private sector growing more strongly
than expected in August also gave the euro a small boost, though
further gains were capped as Greek markets opened sharply lower
after the country's prime minister resigned.
The euro is likely to stay firm against the dollar if global
equities weaken further, said Jesper Bargmann, head of trading
for Nordea Bank in Singapore.
Against the yen, which is also used as a funding currency
and is a more traditional safe haven, the dollar fell to its
weakest in six weeks, at 122.81 yen.
"In an eerie repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum, the latest
risk selloff is mutating into a USD selloff," wrote Credit
Agricole analysts in a research note. "The taper tantrum was
Fed-induced while the latest bout of risk aversion is fuelled by
concerns about China. The USD-weakness thus seems to be more of
a collateral damage."
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Alison Williams)